Where is the money from Rosales Hospital?: José Luis Magaña

The economist José Luis Magaña, questioned this Monday in the Platform program why President Nayib Bukele assured during the laying of the first stone for the construction of the new Rosales Hospital, that its construction would be carried out with GOES funds, when the IDB has disbursed almost $170 million to this government for said purpose.

Magaña pointed out that the Bukele government received the negotiations for a loan to build the Rosales Hospital, which has been going on since 2015, where the government at that time began to negotiate with the IDB, the latter approved the financing that year.

The Bukele government did not receive the money from the hospital from the FMLN, but what it left behind was all the path traveled for the Bukele government to reach the IDB to request the disbursements.

According to the records of the Ministry of Finance, for the year 2019, of $170 million, $9 million were budgeted, in 2020 the current government had $30.58 million associated with the IDB loan, of which $19.01 million was executed, in 2021 $44.04 million and $7.9 million executed; in 2021, 31.06 million were available, of which around $17 million were executed, explained the economist.

For the year 2023, $55.25 million dollars have been programmed and up to April $3.89 million dollars have been executed… What happens with the money from Hospital Rosales? A loan of $170 million dollars that the Inter-American Development Bank has been disbursing to the State of El Salvador, questioned Magaña.

Finally, the economist stated that this money has fully reached the government of Nayib Bukele and used by said government. “Then we are left with the question, what happens with this money that the IDB has been disbursing to the government for the construction of the Rosales and Nejapa Hospitals?”he questioned.

