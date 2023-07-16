While passing through the main bazaar of Chitral, besides other local souvenirs, many shops also have ‘Salajit’ written in bold letters.

Most of the tourists are confused about whether the Salajit of Skardu (Balutistan) is real or that of Chitral.

When the shopkeepers of Chitral were asked to resolve this issue, they differed on the subject of efficacy, however, they seemed to agree on one thing that Silajit is actually made by the same method regardless of the region.

Shopkeepers told Independent Urdu that in fact, more than half of the silage found in the markets of Chitral comes from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province.

A shopkeeper named Ayub said: ‘Silajit is found in very small quantities in Chitral. The silage you see in the markets here is imported from Afghanistan.’

He further said that since silage is made through natural processes and later sold in the market filtered or unfiltered, it is not correct to say where silage is good or bad.

According to shopkeepers, salajit is the best-selling item in Chitral (Photo: Anila Khalid)

‘The only difference is its cleanliness. Unfiltered silage is cheaper, so it is bought more. We ourselves recommend the Silajit which is purified by going through a process.’

According to Ayub, silajit is only useful for ‘joint pain’ and has nothing to do with sexual impotence, however, Amanullah Khan, a shopkeeper selling silajit in the same market, told Independent Urdu that most buyers buy it. Buy to cure sexual impotence.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Amanullah said customers buy it for back pain, joint pain, internal injuries and male potency, and ‘silajit is mixed with milk in the amount of a pea.’

Amanullah said that Silajit is a highly traded item in Chitral, with one tola of filtered silajit being sold for around Rs.500 while a gram of unfiltered Silajit fetches up to Rs.50.

How is silage formed?

The grocers of Skardu and Chitral say about Salajit that it is made from the mineralized sweat of hundreds of years in the caves of the mountains, which are extracted by specific people from the caves and often belong to the mountainous regions. It happens from

These natives not only know the routes and caves but also have the strength to climb the mountain passes for hours.

Although the shopkeepers sell filtered silajit at a higher price for this quality, they still recommend that the silajit should be mixed with milk and drunk after a while, as this causes the particles of sand etc. to settle in the bottom of the glass. They sit down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

