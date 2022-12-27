“Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction” was released——

Where is Vocational Education Reform Going?

Guangming Daily reporter Jin Haotian

“The “Opinions” broke the traditional cognition of “dwarfing” and “narrowing” vocational education, directly addressed the difficulties and pain points in the practice of reform, and proposed a series of new ideas, new viewpoints, and new judgments, which are of great theoretical and practical value. At a press conference held by the Ministry of Education on December 27, Chen Ziji, director of the Department of Vocational Education and Adult Education of the Ministry of Education, said.

The “opinions” mentioned by Chen Ziji refer to the “opinions on deepening the reform of the modern vocational education system” issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council a few days ago. The “Opinions” emphasizes that we must persist in promoting production through education, assisting education with production, integrating production and education, and cooperating between production and education, extending the education chain, serving the industry chain, supporting the supply chain, building a talent chain, and upgrading the value chain, so as to promote the formation of a comprehensive education system that meets market demand. , A modern vocational education structure and regional layout that match the industrial structure.

What signal did the release of the “Opinions” release for the reform and development of vocational education? Putting policy into action, what else should we pay attention to?

Vocational education is not simply employment education, nor is it “low-level education”

Chen Ziji used five “turns” to explain the signal released by the policy – the functional positioning of vocational education has shifted from “job seeking” to “people-oriented”, and more attention has been paid to the overall development of serving people; the focus of reform has shifted from “education” to “production and education”, Pay more attention to serving economic and social development; the service field has shifted from “regional” to “overall”, and more attention has been paid to supporting the new development pattern; the development path has shifted from “classification” to “synergy”, and more attention has been paid to the coordination and innovation of the three educations; the main body of the school has changed from “single “Turn to “diversity” and pay more attention to the participation of social forces.

Vocational education is an important way to promote employment, but it is by no means pure employment education. The “Opinions” reiterated the positioning of vocational education, which is to serve the all-round development of people, establish and improve a gradient vocational education and training system with multi-form connection, multi-channel growth, and sustainable development, so that students with different talents and needs can choose multiple times , Diversified talent, which has a major role in reversing the society’s contempt for vocational education and dispelling the educational anxiety caused by the diversion of vocational education.

“To deepen the reform of the modern vocational education system, we must adhere to the school-running direction of facing the market, serving development, and promoting employment, so as to make the type positioning clearer, the development trend continue to improve, and the social evaluation steadily improve.” Director of the Social Affairs Department of the National Development and Reform Commission Ou Xiaoli said that in recent years, through various efforts, the enrollment scale of vocational education has increased significantly, and secondary vocational and vocational schools train about 10 million high-quality technical and technical talents for the country every year. In terms of personnel training scale, secondary vocational schools and higher vocational schools have respectively accounted for “half of the country” in my country’s high school education and general higher education.

Chen Ziji also emphasized that vocational education is not “end education”, nor “low-level education”, let alone “elimination education”, but a distinctive type of education. Students who receive vocational education can go on to higher education or get a job. , You can also get a job first and then enter a higher school, so as to maximize the diversification of students and the channels for growth and success through multiple channels. “In the future, we will continue to expand the growth space for technical and skilled talents and support further local innovation. For example, we will support high-level universities and enterprises in key industries to recruit outstanding vocational graduates with certain work experience in the production line. Ways to cultivate professional master’s degree graduate students.”

Bind vocational education with industrial transformation and regional development

Exploring a new model for the construction of a provincial modern vocational education system, creating a city-level industry-education alliance, and an industry-industry-education integration community are the highlights and focuses of this policy.

Chen Ziji said that exploring a new model for the construction of a provincial modern vocational education system is the foundation of reform. Focusing on the national regional development plan and major strategies, select provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) that have urgent needs, conditions, and willingness to explore reforms, and make reform breakthroughs in the integration of production and education, and the integration of vocational education and general education. High-quality development, form a batch of new experiences and new paradigms that can be replicated and promoted, and optimize the institutional environment and ecology that are conducive to the development of vocational education.

“The city-region industry-education alliance and the industry-industry-education integration community are the carriers of reform.” Chen Ziji emphasized that the “Opinions” faced the blockage problem in the integration of industry and education, and proposed the construction of a city-area industry-education alliance and an industry-industry-education integration community The design of the system bundles vocational education with industry progress, industrial transformation, and regional development, gives full play to their respective advantages, innovates a positive interaction mechanism, and solves the problem of low matching between the supply side of talent training and the industry demand side.

“On the one hand, support the provincial people’s government to build an industry-education alliance with the functions of talent training, innovation and entrepreneurship, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy based on the industrial park, and establish a government, enterprise, school, scientific research institution, etc. The council implements physical operations, gathers elements such as capital, technology, talents, and policies, and effectively promotes the in-depth participation of various subjects in vocational education. On the other hand, it prioritizes key industries and areas, and supports leading enterprises, high-level universities, and vocational education. The school takes the lead to form a cross-regional production-education integration community with the participation of schools, scientific research institutions, upstream and downstream enterprises, etc., gathers production-education resources, carries out entrusted training, order training and apprenticeship training, and provides pre-job training and on-the-job training for industry employees and continuing education, build a technological innovation center, and provide stable human resources and technical support for the industry.” Chen Ziji said.

In this regard, CRRC has its own practical exploration. According to Wang An, deputy secretary of the party committee and director, CRRC, jointly led by high-level colleges and universities and vocational schools, is the first in the rail transit equipment industry to establish a cross-regional production-education integration community with the participation of schools, scientific research institutions, upstream and downstream enterprises, and actively build The new system, the formation of new models, and the exploration of new mechanisms will provide sufficient and efficient technical and talent support for the development of the rail transit equipment industry in terms of “digitization, high-end, multi-polarization, internationalization, and collaboration.”

Create a batch of core courses, high-quality teaching materials, and a team of teachers

Improving the key school-running capabilities of vocational schools, building a “double-qualified” teacher team, and building an open regional industry-education integration practice center are also a series of major measures proposed by the “Opinions” for the new stage of vocational education reform.

“Around the urgently needed professional fields of modern manufacturing, modern service industry, and modern agriculture, a group of national vocational education core capacity building expert teams will be established, a group of core courses, high-quality teaching materials, teacher teams, and practical projects will be created, and a group of national vocational education will be selected. Level vocational education professional teaching resource library, online high-quality courses and virtual simulation training base, make the vocational education smart education platform bigger and stronger, expand the sharing of high-quality resources, and serve the lifelong learning of the whole people and the construction of a skill-based society.” Chen Ziji pointed out the promotion of vocational education The focus of the school’s key educational capabilities.

Jing Hongyang, executive deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Education Working Committee and director of the Municipal Education Commission, said that Tianjin will further strengthen the construction of key capabilities, improve the construction of the training system for craftsmen, coordinate the development of teaching materials and courses, and build a number of teacher training centers and curriculum development centers , Red Vocational Education Ideological and Political Education Venues and Teaching Reform Practice Center.

“At the same time, it is necessary to rely on leading enterprises and high-level universities to build a number of national-level vocational education ‘double-qualified’ teacher training bases. Promote the identification of vocational education ‘double-qualified’ teachers and guide local governments to formulate provincial-level ‘double-qualified’ teachers. ‘Teacher identification standards and implementation methods.” Chen Ziji revealed that the high-level practice center construction project will also be launched, and through government-set up, multi-participation, and market-driven, differentiated support policies will be implemented for local governments, enterprises, and schools, and a batch of classified construction will be established. A public practice center, enterprise practice center, and school practice center integrating practical teaching, social training, real production and technical service functions.

Grasp implementation from point, line and surface

How to implement the policy? Chen Ziji gave the answer: “It will be implemented from three aspects: point, line, and surface.”

——Breakthrough at the point, support places with the foundation and willingness to demonstrate first and build a model. At the beginning of 2023, first select about 10 provinces, establish a coordinated promotion mechanism between the Ministry and the province, formulate the implementation plan of “one province, one case”, provide differentiated support for “one province, one policy”, and promote the implementation item by item of “one province, one account” , At the same time, sorting out experience and summarizing laws, forming a regional vocational education industry-education integration policy “toolbox” and promoting its application.

——Online promotion, launching a number of key policies and key projects around the key lines of school-running capabilities. On the one hand, special engineering plans have been launched respectively, and a number of national-level projects leading the reform in the field of vocational education have been launched. On the other hand, in response to the difficulties that local governments “dare not touch” and “difficult to talk about” such as the reform of the joint-stock system and mixed ownership system and the reform of the vocational education examination and enrollment system, policies have been introduced at the national level to send signals to the society, provide support to the localities, and guide the grassroots Be bold and be bold.

——Comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership and make good use of the policy dividends of the “Opinions”. In terms of mechanism, it pays attention to assessment, requiring party committees and governments at all levels to incorporate the development of vocational education into the national economic and social development plan, and make it an important part of assessing the performance of educational responsibilities by the people’s governments at the next level. Focus on incentives in the system, such as including vocational education in the support scope of local government special bonds, budgetary investment, policy-based development financial instruments, etc., to support vocational schools to improve their capabilities; non-profit vocational schools run by enterprises can refer to the same level Appropriate subsidies will be given to relevant funding standards and support policies such as per student funds of similar public schools; special support will be given to ordinary colleges and universities participating in the construction of consortiums and communities in terms of platform construction and enrollment plans.

“Guangming Daily” (Version 08, December 28, 2022)

