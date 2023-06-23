Where the 120 million euros are going

The Eurojackpot was cracked. Photo: dpa/Thomas Banneyer

The Eurojackpot was cracked at the 15th attempt – and thus the previous lottery record win for Germany was set. Where are the 120 million euros going?

Share this article

Lottery record win for Germany: The €120 million jackpot was won on Friday by a lottery player or a lottery syndicate from Schleswig-Holstein. With the winning numbers 2, 3, 18, 23, 39 and the two Euro numbers 6 and 8, a player was correct for the first time after 14 draws without a main prize, as Westlotto announced on the evening after the draw in Helsinki.

Eight other tipsters or syndicates from Germany can look forward to more than two million euros in the second prize category. According to the information, the sum goes to Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Odds of winning at 1 in 140 million

In July 2022, the jackpot was hit for the first time with a maximum value of 120 million euros. The profit went to Denmark. In November 2022, a Berliner managed to do this and set a record for winning the lottery in Germany.

The current jackpot had not been cracked since May 2nd. At that time, 13.7 million euros went to Poland. The longest phase was between September 13th and November 8th, 2022. After 17 draws, the prize went to Berlin.

The high sum of the jackpot builds up when no player crosses the drawn numbers 5 out of 50 and the Euronumbers (additional numbers) 2 out of 12 correctly. The undistributed money from the first prize category then goes into the jackpot for the next draw. The draw is in Helsinki, and the lottery is coordinated by Westlotto in Münster.

The probability of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

