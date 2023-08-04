where they are in the house and how to get them away

In the house or in the garden, during the day or at night when you are sleeping, it can happen to hear and feel a rather annoying and disturbing buzzing. This is the buzz that mosquitoes emit in the house so it is good to understand where they can hide in order to avoid the problem. In the following paragraphs, some useful suggestions.

Mosquitoes

These insects are present above all in the summer season and, never like this year, also thanks to the excessively high temperatures and the various climatic changes underway, there is its own invasion of mosquitoes. They are parasites that are found both in the garden, but also in the house, annoying with their buzzing and noise.

They have now populated the earth for many years, as well as being the vehicle for the transmission of diseases such as yellow fever, malaria, etc. Lately it seems that the Egyptian mosquito has also appeared, another of the many species that invade Italy and which can cause serious health problems, in addition to the normal wheals, redness, etc.

Although they are quite annoying, mosquitoes are very important in the pollination process and therefore in the ecosystem. They mainly nourish of nectar which they obtain from the various plants and flowers which they find in gardens or even in homes, in general. They then feed on pollen and sugary liquids.

For this reason, it is advisable to keep foods such as sugar and honey in special airtight containers to prevent them from reaching the house attracted by this fragrance. In Italy there are 60 species of these insects, but there are more than 3000 in the world. In summer they are more common, while in winter they enter the hibernation phase.

Mosquitoes: where they hide in the house

In recent years, the presence of mosquitoes has become much more massive and above all harmful, not only for humans, since there are some dangerous species, but also for crops in the garden and plants in general. Before figuring out how to get them away, it’s good to know where they tend to hide.

The bathroom and the kitchen, considered damp places in the house, are the rooms where there is the greatest concentration of these insects. The same saucers and pots of plants and flowers are another important place for them since right here, due to the stagnant water that drains the crops, they go to lay their eggs.

Those who own a garden with a fountain must be particularly careful since it is possible to find mosquito larvae nearby. The children’s pools that, in summer, tend to have in the home garden, attract these insects since chlorine inhibits the presence of these parasites.

They can then hide among the furniture, behind the curtains or near the glass. in summer, especially in the evening, if you keep the light on in the house or on the veranda, it would be advisable to keep the window or mosquito net closed so as not to let in the mosquitoes, but also other rather annoying insects.

Mosquitoes – best solution

