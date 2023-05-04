‘Where was the formula to lower the price of gasoline?’

The deputy of Cesar Camilo Lacouture questioned the new interior ministerLuis Fernando Velasco, for the formula that the ex-counselor for the regions claimed to have to lower the price of gasoline in Colombia.

“There was a senator from the Liberal party, Luis Fernando Velasco, now a government minister, who told the four winds that he had the formula to lower the price of a gallon in Colombia, and he got into all the presidents and told them: ‘I have the formula, I have the formula’, and today that he is in the Government he does not take it out ”, Lacouture expressed during the third extraordinary session this Wednesday.

VELASCO’S PROPOSAL

In 2019, the then congressman proposed that while a barrel of oil was being paid at $45, they would not touch it, but that the day it was paid at $90, it would be put ‘a gradual tax aimed at stabilizing the price of fuels’.

In fact, Velasco discussed this issue again with President Gustavo Petro and the former Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, and expressed that did not agree with the gradual increase which came into force in October to reduce the billionaire deficit of the Stabilization Fund.

“If the gasoline formula is not changed, the price will continue to grow, which would generate a social unrest,” said the official in 2022, according to national press reports.

It is necessary to remember that the gallon of ordinary gasoline costs $10.072 in Valledupar and the municipalities of Cesar that are on the border with Venezuela. “President of Ecopetrol, propose something”, expressed the deputy of the Conservative Party.

