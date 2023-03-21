The Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart is currently being renovated – and made fit for the games at the EM 2024. Photo: Bauman





In 15 months, the European Football Championship 2024 in Germany will already be in full swing. We answer the most important questions about the tournament.

When is the game played?

The EM runs from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

How many teams are participating?

24 – and thus almost half of all applicants (55).

In which cities will the games take place?

A total of ten stadiums were selected: EM games will be played in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen and Frankfurt. The opening game with the German team is on June 14 in Munich, the final a month later in Berlin.

Which games can be seen in Stuttgart?

Three group games will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Arena, which has been converted by then, one of them on June 19 with German participation. In addition, Stuttgart has been awarded a quarter-final.







How is the EM mode?

The game is played in six groups of four. The top two in each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16. There will be a total of 51 EM games.

When and where does the group draw take place?

In December 2023 in the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.

Who is the defending champion?

The reigning European champion is Italy. The Squadra Azzurra won 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium in London in July 2021 (the European Championship had to be postponed by a year due to the corona pandemic).