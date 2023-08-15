“Where’s the 4th offender?” “Surrender!”… Lee Jae-myung, Jo Moon-gil, the father of the tough man

▲Lee Jae-myeong (center, back view) of the Democratic Party of Korea is taking questions from reporters on the 15th after condolences at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, where the mortuary of the late Yonsei University Professor Emeritus Professor Yoon Ki-joong, father of President Seok-yeol Yoon, is being left. (Reporter Jung Ho-young)

Lee Jae-myung leaves the funeral home without answering questions about YouTuber ridicule

Condolences from the 4 opposition parties, Prime Minister, National Assembly Speaker, MB, etc.

Moon and Park are wreaths… Oh Se-hoon, Ban Ki-moon, Lee Nak-yeon also condolences

On the 17th, to attend the Korea-US-Japan summit after the funeral

On the 15th, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myeong visited the mortuary of President Yoon Seok-yeol’s father, Yoon Ki-joong, an emeritus professor at Yonsei University, and was in trouble.

Representative Lee visited the funeral hall of Severance Hospital in Sinchon to pay condolences to the deceased at around 8:00 pm on the same day. At this time, a YouTuber waiting at the entrance found Lee and shouted, “Where is the 4th criminal from the previous conviction? Arrest him quickly!” On the other hand, on the opposite side of the YouTuber, two middle-aged women who seemed to be supporters of Lee made a contrast by shouting “Fighting Lee Jae-myung”.

The leadership, including CEO Lee and Secretary General Jo Jung-sik, entered the lobby of the ceremony hall without any special response. Representative Lee and his party headed to the mortuary on the second basement level, along with Park Kwang-on, the floor leader, and Kim Min-seok, the policy committee chairman, who were waiting.

The woman in question, who came from Gyeonggi-do, met with Etoday and said, “I was so surprised (by the YouTuber’s remarks),” and “I came to see CEO Lee because he was coming.”

Representative Lee left the ceremony hall after 20 minutes of condolences. Representative Lee conveyed words of consolation to President Yoon at the mortuary, and President Yoon is said to have expressed his appreciation.

▲ Representative Lee Jae-myung, condolences at the funeral of President Yoon's father (Seoul = Yonhap News) Reporter Jin Seong-cheol = President Yoon Seok-yeol is receiving condolences from Democratic Party representative Lee Jae-myeong at the funeral hall of Shinchon Severance Hospital in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 15th at the funeral hall of his father Yoon Ki-joong, an emeritus professor at Yonsei University. 2023.8.15

However, in the process of leaving the ceremony, reporters and YouTubers gathered in large numbers around CEO Lee, creating an extremely crowded situation. On the 17th, some strong YouTubers made mocking remarks such as “Quickly surrender”, “Receive the prosecution’s investigation well”, and “I heard that you have a facial recognition disorder” toward CEO Lee, who is about to be summoned for investigation by the prosecution regarding the suspicion of preferential treatment in Baekhyun-dong on the 17th. poured out

Reporters asked Lee questions such as “What words of comfort did you give to the president?”

▲ President Yoon Seok-yeol receiving condolences from the People's Power leadership (Seoul = Yonhap News) Reporter Jin Seong-cheol = President Yoon Seok-yeol attended the funeral home of his father Yoon Ki-joong, an emeritus professor at Yonsei University, prepared at the funeral home of Sinchon Severance Hospital in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 15th, with people's strength representative Kim Ki-hyun (second from left) and other leadership members. is being courted by From left, Park Dae-tae, chairman of the People's Power Policy Committee, Representative Kim, Floor Representative Yoon Jae-ok, and Secretary General Lee Cheol-gyu. 2023.8.15

On the other hand, at the funeral of the deceased on this day, leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, staff members of the presidential office, and figures from all walks of life, including government, society, and religion, paid condolences one after another. In accordance with President Yoon’s will to refrain from condolences and condolences and minimize the number of condolences, the political circles of the ruling and opposition parties began to deliver condolences, centering on the four roles of the party (representative, floor leader, policy committee chairman, and secretary general).

While President Yun and First Lady Kim Kun-hee, who arrived at the funeral home at 6:10 p.m., greeted the mourners, in the presidential office, Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, Senior Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Jin-bok, Senior Secretary to Public Relations Kim Eun-hye, National Security Office Chief Cho Tae-yong, Legal Secretary Joo Jin-woo, and First Secretary for Political Affairs Jeon Hee-kyung, etc. I found the deceased’s mortuary.

From the government, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo, Deputy Prime Minister for Economy and Minister of Strategy and Finance Chu Kyung-ho, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin expressed their condolences. After the condolences, Prime Minister Han made a brief statement, saying, “I only paid condolences, and there was no special conversation (with President Yoon). I was with several mourners.”

In the power of the people, CEO Kim Ki-hyun, floor leader Yoon Jae-ok, policy committee chairman Park Dae-dal, and secretary general Lee Cheol-gyu, who arrived at the funeral home around 6 pm, mourned the deceased.

After finishing his condolences, Won-nae Yoon met with reporters and left, saying, “I officially paid my condolences and had a conversation with the president.” Rep. Lee Yong, Yang Geum-hee, Yoon Doo-hyun, Jang Je-won, and Choi Jae-hyung also individually condoled.

Former presidents also joined the ranks of condolences. Former President Lee Myung-bak personally paid condolences, and former Presidents Moon Jae-in and Park Geun-hye sent wreaths.

In addition, Moon-soo Kim, Chairman of the Economic, Social and Labor Committee, Chairman Han-gil Kim, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Seoul Mayor Se-hoon Oh, former Prime Minister Nak-yeon Lee, Director of the Financial Supervisory Service Bok-hyeon Lee, Director of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choi Jae-hae, and some religious figures paid their condolences. After the condolence statement, former President Ban said, “Professor Yoon will watch (President Yoon) from the sky with a very, very proud heart.” Thinking about it, I gave you words of comfort like this.” National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo also visited the mortuary at 8:50 p.m.

Citizens responded that they were unfamiliar with the atmosphere of the funeral hall, which was more crowded and noisy than usual, and expected President Yoon’s speedy return. A man in his 50s wearing a hospital uniform said, “I was so surprised to hear the news on TV.” A citizen who was hanging around near the ceremony hall said, “I hope the president will quickly recover his miserable heart.”

The funeral of the deceased will be held as a family funeral for three days from this day.

President Yoon plans to head to the United States on the 17th to attend the Korea-US-Japan summit held at Camp David in the US on the 18th (local time) after completing the funeral procession of the deceased. There is a possibility that the originally scheduled departure time will be slightly adjusted.

A high-ranking official from the presidential office met with reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan that day and explained, “The funeral will be held as a family funeral so that there is no vacuum in state affairs, but due to funeral procedures, the departure time of the Korea-US-Japan summit may be slightly adjusted. It is not a big change of date.”

Meanwhile, Professor Yoon passed away at the age of 92 on this day. It is known that his deceased was recently hospitalized at Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu, Seoul due to old age.

Born in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, Professor Yoon graduated from Gongju Agricultural High School and the Department of Economics at Yonsei University and received a master’s degree from the same graduate school. In 1967, he was selected as the first scholarship recipient of the Japanese Ministry of Education and Culture, and studied at Hitotsubashi University Graduate School in Japan. From 1968 to 1997, he was a professor at the Department of Applied Statistics at Yonsei University. He also served as the chairman of Korea Statistics and the chairman of Korea Economics. For his contributions to the field of economics, he became a member of the Korean Academy of Sciences in 2001.

This is the second time the incumbent president has a parental figure during his tenure. Previously, former President Moon Jae-in’s mother, Kang Kang-ok, passed away on October 29, 2019. If it is limited to the father of the incumbent president, it is the first.

