»Since so many patients react supposedly to be allergic due to a self-diagnosis, doctors as a precaution refrain from using them and prescribe second-line antibiotics, which are often less effective for the respective indication and contribute to the development of resistance. So false self-diagnosis stands in the way of antibiotic stewardship,” said Professor Dr. Heinrich Dickel from the University Hospital Bochum. The reason for the suspected allergy often lies years ago, the expert described. The patients could not say exactly how long the skin changes lasted, what kind of illness they felt, whether the mucous membrane was also affected, whether there were blisters, how many minutes or days after ingestion the skin changes occurred and whether accompanying reactions such as shortness of breath or dizziness passed.