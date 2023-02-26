Home News which are the most popular? – Cover story
which are the most popular? – Cover story

which are the most popular? – Cover story

By looking at the number of tagged Instagram posts and annual Google search demand, Preply identified the five most popular types of tattoos worldwide: Name, Letter, Quote, Word, and Texts. Name tattoos are in fact the most common tattoo, with over 298,000 Instagram posts and 2.6 million Google searches annually. It is usually the name of a family member, loved one or partner – many get a tattoo of a person’s name to show they care and as a symbol of their affection. Letter tattoos are in second place, with a total of 2.2 million Instagram posts and Google searches. Letter tattoos are simple and feature a single character, often the first letter of a name or significant place.

Quotes, words and texts

Whether they’re meant to inspire or amuse, tattoo quotes are a great way to express your personality. They therefore take third place, with 87,400 posts on Instagram and 896,640 annual searches on Google. Whether it’s a feeling, an action, or something motivating, word tattoos can reflect a variety of different thoughts and feelings. As the fourth most common type, tattooed words are featured in 87,400 Instagram posts and get 535,200 annual Google searches. Tattooing a text is instead in fifth place, with 150,320 total results on Instagram and Google. Tattooed lyrics can vary in length and style, whether it’s a particularly meaningful lyric or a line from your favorite song.

The most popular languages

You don’t have to limit yourself to your native language when getting a tattoo. In fact, many choose to have foreign words or phrases tattooed on them. Some prefer the aesthetics of certain languages, others appreciate the mystery of a language that their peers don’t know. Japanese tops the list of languages ​​(231,240 searches annually), followed by Chinese (184,800). Perhaps because the written version of these languages ​​uses symbols that many may find aesthetically pleasing. Arabic is the third most popular language (81,600), while Italian ranks 9th, with 19,080 annual searches each year, proving to be popular worldwide.

Regret a tattoo

Drawing with permanent ink on one’s body can often lead people to regret it. With tongue tattoos, these remorse can come from spelling mistakes and mistranslations.
To identify the countries with the highest number of remorses Preply analyzed the search demand for tattoo removal and corrections, and the United States shows the highest number of remorses: over 1 million searches for tattoo removal annually, followed from Brazil and the United Kingdom (275,040 and 217,200 searches). With 6,720 searches per year in Italy, Milan is where there is the greatest demand for tattoo removal, followed by Rome (6,720) and Turin (1,680).

