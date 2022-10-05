Global warming is mainly caused by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities. But what activities are we talking about? When did we start emitting these gases? And are there countries that pollute more than others?

The answers to these questions are complicated and Le Monde has analyzed the most recent data on emissions, starting with the latest report from the IPCC, the intergovernmental group on climate change. He then tried to understand which policies could be applied immediately to prevent the Earth from warming again and which actions among those we take every day contribute most to the climate crisis.

Video.