Camera, radio or remote control have long been an integral part of everyday life. But they are increasingly being replaced by smartphones. Most often, the smartphone takes over the task of the classic alarm clock. This was the result of a representative survey by the digital association Bitkom eV at the start of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (February 27 to March 2).

Mobile phones make alarm clocks and cameras superfluous

60 percent of respondents have completely or mostly replaced the alarm clock on the bedside table with their smartphone. More than half (54 percent) take photos with their smartphone instead of a photo camera; for videos it is 44 percent. 40 percent use their cell phones instead of their landline phones. All values ​​are above the previous year’s level.

A Verivox survey showed that two-thirds of Germans no longer look at their wristwatches, but at their smartphones or smartwatches. The most important reason for looking at the mobile phone is availability: the mobile phone is always and everywhere with you. “A mobile phone is no longer indispensable in today’s everyday life, unlike a watch on the wrist,” says Jens-Uwe Theumer, Vice President Telecommunications at Verivox. “Today, wristwatches and smartwatches are not only timepieces, but also status symbols or lifestyle objects.”

Reuse, donate or recycle unused devices

According to Bitkom, other technical devices are also becoming increasingly superfluous because the smartphone takes over their functions. Navigation devices (31 percent), flashlights (30 percent), radio (23 percent), wristwatches (19 percent), ticket machines in local and long-distance transport (18 percent), TV remote controls (7 percent) and baby monitors (4th Percent). Bitkom Managing Director Dr. Bernhard Rohleder points out that the devices replaced by smartphones should not be left at home, but should be passed on, donated or recycled.

Future trend: data glasses instead of a smartphone?

The importance of smartphones will continue to increase, say 91 percent of those surveyed by Bitkom. 33 percent assume that data glasses and smartwatches are on the rise and that smartphones will be superfluous in the future. Almost a third (29 percent) believe that there will be no smartphones at all in 2033.