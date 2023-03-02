Home News Which devices the smartphone replaces
News

Which devices the smartphone replaces

by admin
Which devices the smartphone replaces

Camera, radio or remote control have long been an integral part of everyday life. But they are increasingly being replaced by smartphones. Most often, the smartphone takes over the task of the classic alarm clock. This was the result of a representative survey by the digital association Bitkom eV at the start of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (February 27 to March 2).

Mobile phones make alarm clocks and cameras superfluous

60 percent of respondents have completely or mostly replaced the alarm clock on the bedside table with their smartphone. More than half (54 percent) take photos with their smartphone instead of a photo camera; for videos it is 44 percent. 40 percent use their cell phones instead of their landline phones. All values ​​are above the previous year’s level.

A Verivox survey showed that two-thirds of Germans no longer look at their wristwatches, but at their smartphones or smartwatches. The most important reason for looking at the mobile phone is availability: the mobile phone is always and everywhere with you. “A mobile phone is no longer indispensable in today’s everyday life, unlike a watch on the wrist,” says Jens-Uwe Theumer, Vice President Telecommunications at Verivox. “Today, wristwatches and smartwatches are not only timepieces, but also status symbols or lifestyle objects.”

Reuse, donate or recycle unused devices

According to Bitkom, other technical devices are also becoming increasingly superfluous because the smartphone takes over their functions. Navigation devices (31 percent), flashlights (30 percent), radio (23 percent), wristwatches (19 percent), ticket machines in local and long-distance transport (18 percent), TV remote controls (7 percent) and baby monitors (4th Percent). Bitkom Managing Director Dr. Bernhard Rohleder points out that the devices replaced by smartphones should not be left at home, but should be passed on, donated or recycled.

See also  [With Countermeasures]Safari Explosion Serious Vulnerability May Leak Google Account Data - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - Computer

Future trend: data glasses instead of a smartphone?

The importance of smartphones will continue to increase, say 91 percent of those surveyed by Bitkom. 33 percent assume that data glasses and smartwatches are on the rise and that smartphones will be superfluous in the future. Almost a third (29 percent) believe that there will be no smartphones at all in 2033.

You may also like

Renowned company reduces its working hours

Dead in the silo: investigations into an accident...

Learning from Lei Feng’s good example, Hunan commends...

The Copa América will be played in the...

Buy Cardano – these options are available

“The Peacock” in Essen: Jürgen Vogel in a...

Rifle between President Gustavo Petro and President of...

Berlin is threatened with the end of road...

Xinhua Review: Firm Confidence in Victory and Forge...

Azure HPC Cache: New caching option, reduced prices...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy