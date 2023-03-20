Yesterday, on the one hand, the raid on the residence of Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in Zaman Park Lahore after court orders and on the other hand, on the occasion of Imran Khan’s presence in the Tosha Khana case at the Islamabad Judicial Complex, on behalf of Tehreek-e-Insaf workers. Along with rioting, vandalism and shelling by the police, the alleged “retaliatory shelling” of movement workers has created a new situation in the history of the country. The attitude taken by the court on this occasion has been criticized by the Prime Minister, Interior Minister, Law Minister, Information Minister and some political leaders and compared it to the discrimination between “the rich and the poor of the law”, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. termed Imran Khan’s behavior as fascism, the interior minister said that judicial behavior has made Imran Khan more rogue and rebellious, the law minister said that the impression that justice is not the same should be removed by opening the courts in the evening. Bail was granted in 99 cases, Judiciary also looked at the behavior of the accused, Tehreek-e-Insaf chief former Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that my house was attacked, Bushra Begum is alone, this is part of the plan to put me in jail. In order to prevent the election campaign, he also announced to go to court against the search operation at his house. The important thing is that in which country in the world does the accused take this kind of behavior to avoid appearing in court, as a result of which the police And there will be a clash between political workers? In this regard, the objections that are being raised on the judicial behavior are important in their place, but only legal and constitutional experts can express a better opinion in this regard. Should. Three days ago in Zaman Park, Lahore, the operation was carried out and Imran Khan was arrested under the court orders, and the workers of the movement resisted in carrying out the court proceedings and obstructed the implementation of the law. It has become clear that the police personnel had no weapons, only sticks and batons, while they were attacked with petrol bombs and firing sounds were also heard from the residence of Imran Khan, similarly, yesterday, not only in the search operation in Zaman Park. During this period, the policemen were also without any weapons, but even in the Islamabad Judicial Complex, the policemen did not have any weapons and the surprising thing is that if the police threw teargas shells at the rioters, the police allegedly responded. Shells were also thrown which hit the premises of the judicial complex and from which gas entered the court. In this regard, claims are being made that the protesters received these shells and the guns that threw them from the security personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan. were, this allegation can be confirmed only after proper investigation because This is a prohibited weapon that only the Ministry of Interior can obtain from outside and provide it to the relevant federal and provincial security agencies, however, this commotion has made the political situation of the country more complicated and many questions have been raised on the politics of the Jathas. On this occasion, a statement of President Arif Alvi has come out on which all the concerned circles should think seriously. It is very important to pay attention to the advice given by the President of the country to the politicians regarding the way out of the current political crisis, but as far as the politicians are concerned, let me say in front of my apologies that the Prime Minister and others The government leaders repeatedly invited to discuss the economic situation of the country and if there was a consultation on the economic situation, surely other factors would have been discussed, but the attitude of the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf has been half-hearted, half-bare. If you are ready to talk to “everyone”, then you are next Today, once again sharing the nicknames of “robbers, thieves, corrupt” and issuing statements refusing to talk to these thieves, this behavior cannot be called acceptable in any way and is contrary to the requirements of seriousness. Therefore, in this regard, the President himself should not limit his responsibility only to statements, but should go ahead and take steps for national reconciliation, because time waits for no one and no one has control over the situation, so it is better. This means that the political leadership should realize their responsibilities and use all their abilities to come out of the current situation, otherwise, God willing, we will be left with a lot of regrets later.