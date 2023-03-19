From 2024, every new heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. That is the government’s plan. Many homeowners worry that they will also have to replace oil or gas heating systems in the near future. That’s not the case. This is indicated by the information program Zukunft Altbau funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Environment.

Legacy protection for existing heating systems

The current draft law stipulates that from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. The legislative proposal is primarily aimed at owners who have to replace their heating system due to a defect or inefficiency. The new 65 percent regulation does not apply to existing heating systems.

The new rules, which can still change in the course of the legislative process, are in a draft for the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG). The 65 percent renewable energies for new heating can be achieved in existing buildings with a heat pump, connection to a heating network, wood heating, biomethane or hybrid heating, among other things. Two heat generators are integrated in a hybrid heating system, such as a heat pump and a gas heating system. The heat pump takes over the base load, the fossil heat generator takes over the peak loads in winter.

Existing heating systems are protected for many years, and it is also possible to repair the old heating system. “There is therefore no need to fear a ‘scrapping spree’,” says Frank Hettler from the Future Old Building branch of the Climate Protection and Energy Agency (KEA) in Baden-Württemberg. There can also be no question of an oil and gas heating ban. Only in the year 2045 can no longer be operated with fossil-fuelled heating systems. The phase-out will take place in stages in order to avoid material and personnel bottlenecks. First it’s the turn of the ancient heaters, then the newer heaters. Two examples: From 2027, all heaters that were installed or set up up to and including 1989 must be phased out. From 2031, this will affect all heating systems that were installed by the end of 1998.

Transitional periods for heating systems that can no longer be repaired

If the heating is broken and can no longer be repaired, transitional periods come into effect. Then it is also possible to install a fossil-fuelled heating system, for example a used one – so you don’t have to find a renewable replacement immediately. However, three years after the failure of the old heating system, a heating technology that meets the renewable requirements must be used. The transitional period makes sense in particular for houses that have not been adequately renovated and have high heat losses. During this period of time, owners can have parts of the building envelope insulated so that, for example, a heat pump can then be used efficiently. After the three years, it is permissible to continue using the gas boiler as part of a hybrid heating system for peak loads.

The transitional period is extended to five years if connection to a heating network is possible during this period. The owners must then undertake to make the connection to a heating network within this period. Until then, heating that does not meet the renewables target can be used. For the provisional heating systems based on fossil fuels, there should be financial support in the future as part of the Federal Funding for Efficient Buildings (BEG) – this is currently not possible.