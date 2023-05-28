“Which party did Topo Gigio belong to?”

The latest episode of Che tempo che fa, aired on Sunday 28 May, it opened with a bang. The conductor Fabio Fazio, at the opening, thanked his audience. Welcomed by an ovation in the studio, Fazio was visibly moved: “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart, it becomes difficult like this to get to the end of a long evening”, that’s what he said. The conductor then passed “the ball” to Michele Serra, but the latter’s comment did not escape.

The journalist, in tracing the history of Italian television, he commented with a critical eye: “Were Topo Gigio, the Quartetto Cetra, Tognazzi and Vianello one of the left and one of the right? And to get closer to the present day, what party are Amadeus, Fiorello, Mara Venier, Vespa, did Cavour put it, so is he from the historic right? He then noted: “no one has ever wondered in the past if Topo Gigio was right or left but now everyone would be wondering which party he would belong to”.

Even Luciana Littizzetto wanted to close the last episode of Che tempo che fa, but with a monologue of his in great shape. This time she addressed none other than Rai herself, with a letter full of affection, but at the same time full of criticism, many of which are not too subtle: ”It’s over they have not overcome the crisis of the seventh government. Too bad to leave now. I started my career here when Don Matteo was in the seminary, Montalbano had hats and Vespa only had two moles”.

He then added: “I love you Rai because you are not the political party that controls you. You are the artists […] you leave me extraordinary memories, you leave me Fabio that I will have to take with me to the test of Nine. I’m sorry to leave so many people who work and the armchairs that compete for the bosses have never seen them thanks with all my heart thanks to Fabio for all these years together. He is the only one who if he gets bad results everyone shouts and if he gets great results they shout the same ”.

Last but not least Luciana Littizzetto, hoping to return to Rai again, he made a clear and very evident verse to the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini who had welcomed the departure of Fazio and Littizzetto with a “Belli ciao”: ”I hope we will find ourselves in a different Italy where those who are ministers are not afraid of those who are acrobats and remember that Rai belongs to everyone. Your affectionate Luciana. ps. Nice bye”.