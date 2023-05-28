Which players from the Under-20 National Team are on their way to the senior team?

The renewal process of the Colombian National Team for the elderly has been taking place slowly, but at a safe pace, hand in hand with coach Néstor Lorenzo.

The Argentine at the service of the national team, who has been closely following the work of the national representatives, can now be calmer, because he knows that he has human material.

There were a few years in which, for example, the sub-20 did not give the expected results and the future for Colombian soccer looked gray.

However, the present is different. Apart from the fact that the eleventh that Héctor Cárdenas guides fulfilled the objective of qualifying for the World Cup in the category that should have been played in Indonesia, but ended up taking place in Argentina, already in the ecumenical event he qualified for the round of 16.

Parallel to the realization of these goals is what is done by players who could well be getting closer to the senior team.

It would not be strange for Lorenzo to take one or more of them into account for some friendlies, in positions where variants have already been tried or in others where up to now there are still regulars called up.

Lorenzo has approached several goalkeepers, including Devis Vásquez, from Milan in Italy, and very surely that is one of the positions that worries him the least.

Although Luis Marquínez has shown conditions, he is still far from the senior team and his club, Atlético Nacional, has a lot of responsibility for that, because they have not given him a chance in the first team.

But if he were to be needed, due to his performances with the sub-20s he could easily be called up.

Likewise, in defense, at least three of the four are “taking the course” with plenty of merits for Lorenzo to consider the possibility of having them.

Solutions

The full-back positions have been one of the most difficult to fill in the seniors. In fact, Reinaldo Rueda went to power stations to cover those positions.

Today you have Daniel Muñoz and Johan Mojica. However, in case of injury or loss of performance, Édier Ocampo and Andrés Salazar may well replace them.

If the two were starters in Nacional, they would fight with plenty of arguments for the position in the team that will play the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Ocampo goes very well in attack and is safe in the mark. Salazar, in the sub-20, also stands out for the precision in the passes.

For the center, although he will have to work more, Kevin Mantilla has the conditions to arrive. He is safe in the passing game and in man against man.

Against it has that the pair of centrals is the one that has been renewed the most. Yerry Mina, due to his continuous injuries, little is taken into account and Dávinson Sánchez, if he fails to raise his level, he will end up as a substitute for Carlos Cuesta and John Lucumí.

In addition, Andrés Llinás, a central defender who has done a great job with Millonarios and has already been part of calls.

The other center back of the sub-20, Fernando Álvarez, if he becomes a starter with Pachuca or his move to Europe, with more professional career, cannot be ruled out.

In what has to do with the first line of flyers, Lorenzo faces Jéfferson Lerma, Wílmar Barrios and Mateus Uribe, who come from previous processes and need to have a substitute for bells.

The one indicated is Gustavo Puerta, a modern midfielder, with good ball handling to be the first pass and whose presence in German football helps him gain friction.

On the far right, where Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the owner of the stall, is Óscar Cortés. The man from Tumaqueño shone in the South American and with Millonarios, from his return from the National Team until his departure for the World Cup, he was a great figure.

He has in his favor that he can play on the right or on the left –although Luis Díaz is there–, or behind the nine, as a hitch. Likewise, his shot from medium or long distance is a factor to take into account.

Cortés offers alternatives and it is better to have a player who knows the position and is skilled and not with an improvised one, as happened with Rafael Santos Borré, who was taken from his position as center forward to throw him to the side, sacrificing him and wasting ease of movement In the area.

There is also Yasser Asprilla, whom Lorenzo already knows, has had him in calls and who can offer alternatives on the attack front as a winger or as a player.

This does not mean that one of the other members of the National Team who is in Argentina does not have a chance to arrive. However, from what has been done so far, both in the South American and in the World Cup or in their clubs, those mentioned are the ones that look the best to look at the seniors, either for the tie or thinking about the Copa América next year. .

In attack, for example, one could think of Jhon Jáder Durán, whom Lorenzo has already brought closer to the seniors and who is not in the World Cup due to the decision of his club, the English Aston Villa, and specifically his coach, Unai Emery .

If one takes into account that Durán was part of the sub-20 process, one might well think that he is the player who is closest to the seniors, since Falcao García is no longer there to be a starter, Duván Zapata hasn’t been around for a while account for his injuries and Luis Fernando Muriel has been losing prominence.

