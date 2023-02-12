On February 12, the CCP authorities suddenly announced in a high-profile manner that a UFO had been discovered in the waters near Rizhao City, Shandong Province, and notified local fishermen to assist in the salvage of the landed objects. This news was quickly pushed to the top of Weibo’s hot search list, but netizens did not buy it: there is still no picture, is there any picture? There must be pictures and the truth!

According to the CCP’s official media, on February 12, the Ocean Development Bureau of Jimo District, Qingdao, Shandong responded that “a UFO has been found in the waters near Rizhao and is preparing to shoot it down”: This is indeed the case. The specific UFO has not been notified yet, and it has The SMS notifies nearby fishermen to pay attention to safety.

Netizens were puzzled by the news released by the CCP: the military should have come out to shoot down UFOs, but the Jimo District Ocean Development Bureau responded and organized fishermen to salvage them.

Netizens questioned the CCP’s acting: the U.S. military salvages downed balloons, but here we let fishermen salvage them. Are there any dangerous items? Are there any explosives? Does it involve military secrets? Why does it feel unreliable.

The video attached to the CCP’s announcement has nothing to do with “UFOs”: (Please click the image below to watch the video)

Netizens from mainland China posted on Weibo one after another, questioning the CCP’s attempt and ridiculing the CCP’s actions:

Netizen from Shanghai: “Comments from netizens on Netease: This move is wonderful. I play it myself, and I have earned face internationally.”

A mainland netizen: “The United States has posted the picture, let’s post it too to see who it is.”

Netizen from Hebei: “I have touched the door of the house, and I still ‘unknown’.”

Netizen from Yunnan: “Chinese fishermen are ready, patriotic and profitable, and I like to do it most. Fishermen brothers, come to work! Remember to take a short video and upload it. Let’s have fun together.”

Sichuan netizen: “The video you posted is nothing to do with a dime, anti-submarine rockets.”

Netizen from Hubei: “Which department has the right to shoot down? What weapon is used to shoot down? Shouldn’t it be the military?”

Netizen from Jiangsu: “Could it be that Chinese balloons flew to the United States, and the United States responded with an eye for an eye.”

According to comprehensive media reports, within seven days from February 4 to February 11, the U.S. military has shot down three suspected CCP spy balloons. On the 11th, another flying object suspected of being a CCP spy balloon was found in the sky over Montana, USA.

