Which shoes to wear with a dirndl: This is what you should wear to Oktoberfest 2023

Pumps and ballerinas can be ideally combined with the dirndl

Oktoberfest is a showcase for fashion diversity. Whether classic or chic, sporty or elegant: everyone can wear whatever they like at the Oktoberfest. If you want to dress traditionally, you can choose a dirndl. But what shoes do you wear with it?

The Oktoberfest takes place on the infamous Theresienwiese in Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt, a district in Munich: The festival area measures over 40 hectares, where millions of people will once again wind their way between rides and tents this year. Anyone who wants to dress up for the recurring event can use classic traditional costumes. Once you’ve found the right piece of clothing, what’s still missing is the right shoes. We present you five combination options.

1. Pumps



Not too flat and not too high: pumps are ideal companions at Oktoberfest. The shoes – purely visually – stretch your legs and make them appear longer. Choose one Blockabsatz, you have the advantage that your feet hurt less even after hours of standing and walking. Regardless of whether you choose a simple or eye-catching pair that is rounded at the front or tapered to a point: decorated ones make a dirndl Traditional pumps always good. Alternative are Riemchenpumps a good choice.

2. Loafer



If you would rather wear flat shoes with your dirndl at this year’s Oktoberfest, you can look forward to this alternative: closed loafers. The comfortable kicks have the advantage that they protect your feet all around and also look good. It doesn’t matter whether you choose elegant Patent leather shoes decide or classic SlipperLoafer im Mokassin-Stil or with chunky Chunky-Sohle. The only important thing is that the shoes (both in terms of style and color) match the dirndl.

3. Ballerinas



Which shoes go better with a dirndl than ballerinas? The comfortable kicks are a must-have at Oktoberfest – even if you only take them with you as a spare pair to change when your feet start to hurt. If simply held, with Decorative buckle, Grind, Brooches or straps: The flat shoes, usually made of suede or patent leather (there are also vegan models), despite their simplicity, still appear elegant. And can therefore be ideally combined with classic traditional dresses.

4. High Heels



Anyone who is used to walking in high heels (and over a longer period of time) can of course also wear high heels at Oktoberfest 2023. Depending on the weather, classic ones are available High heel sandals an equally good alternative to the dirndl. Both versions stretch the legs and can be combined with countless looks at the Oktoberfest – but also afterwards. One of the absolute trends this year Patent leather shoesbut also elegant high heels Veloursleder (or synthetic materials).

5. Traditional boots



It is not uncommon for a cool breeze to blow at Oktoberfest, so open shoes with a dirnd can cause cold feet. If you prefer it warm and don’t want to take any risks, you can choose classic traditional boots or ankle boots. They can also be done – with the appropriate Design – combine well with a dirndl. Smooth leather and suede are also in demand here. As for the paragraphs, however, they are area How high heels equally welcome on the Theresienwiese.

