Which states are affected by the blizzard in the US and where are warnings in effect?

The Plains and upper Midwest are currently being battered by a vicious blizzard, causing chaos and hazardous travel conditions during the busy holiday week. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is generating frequent wind gusts of 80 km/h to 100 km/h with isolated gusts of up to 120 km/h, downing trees and power lines and creating blizzard conditions that are making travel “difficult or almost impossible”.

Several states are under alert, with parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming facing blizzard warnings on Tuesday. Blizzards occur when snow and strong winds combine for at least three hours, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. The weather service has warned of widespread travel disruptions and advised residents to avoid travel if possible.

The accumulation of snowfall for two days, from Monday to Tuesday, could exceed 30 cm in some areas, and in certain areas, the primary winter weather threat has changed from snow to ice. A mix of sleet and freezing rain could disrupt power and make icy roads and sidewalks dangerous, with parts of Dakota and Minnesota under an ice storm warning through Tuesday night.

Road closures and accidents began on Christmas Day, with several vehicles crashing and running off roads in Nebraska. In South Dakota, I-90 was closed in both directions for a stretch of more than 200 miles between Mitchell and Wall, with eastbound lanes also closed between Wall and Rapid City. The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in Watertown as ice and snow covered roads, urging motorists to slow down and not use cruise control.

The storm is expected to begin to subside Tuesday night and lose most of its power early Wednesday, bringing an end to widespread severe weather by midweek. However, residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and travel advisories.