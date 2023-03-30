In “people’s misfortune, people’s benefits,” Florida police rescued a 75-year-old man from woods along I-275 in Hillsborough County.

Authorities said officers in Florida were “in the right place at the right time” Monday when they discovered a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease while searching for a robbery suspect in the woods.

A group of Florida police headed to the 100th block of E. Bearss Street to search for the fleeing suspect and began searching woods along I-275, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Aerial footage from the mayor’s helicopter shows the helicopter crew guiding officers through the trees toward a figure who appeared to be crawling on the ground.

Helicopter officers thought they had located the suspect, but as they got closer to the person, they realized it was an elderly man who had been reported missing the previous day near the University of South Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is amazing,” said one of the helicopter officers, adding: “This is amazing. Great job everyone.”

The 75-year-old, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was rescued and reunited with his family, according to officials.

“What a great example of being in the right place at the right time,” said Mayor Chad Chronister. “Our men were working hard to do their job to apprehend a suspect, and they were able to identify a citizen who needed help. We are grateful that this ended with the safe return of the missing person.”

It was not clear whether the deputies were able to locate the suspect of the theft.