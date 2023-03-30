Home News While chasing a thief.. Florida police rescue an old man missing in a forest with Alzheimer’s
News

While chasing a thief.. Florida police rescue an old man missing in a forest with Alzheimer’s

by admin
While chasing a thief.. Florida police rescue an old man missing in a forest with Alzheimer’s

In “people’s misfortune, people’s benefits,” Florida police rescued a 75-year-old man from woods along I-275 in Hillsborough County.
Authorities said officers in Florida were “in the right place at the right time” Monday when they discovered a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease while searching for a robbery suspect in the woods.

A group of Florida police headed to the 100th block of E. Bearss Street to search for the fleeing suspect and began searching woods along I-275, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Aerial footage from the mayor’s helicopter shows the helicopter crew guiding officers through the trees toward a figure who appeared to be crawling on the ground.

Helicopter officers thought they had located the suspect, but as they got closer to the person, they realized it was an elderly man who had been reported missing the previous day near the University of South Florida, the sheriff’s office said.
“This is amazing,” said one of the helicopter officers, adding: “This is amazing. Great job everyone.”
The 75-year-old, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was rescued and reunited with his family, according to officials.
“What a great example of being in the right place at the right time,” said Mayor Chad Chronister. “Our men were working hard to do their job to apprehend a suspect, and they were able to identify a citizen who needed help. We are grateful that this ended with the safe return of the missing person.”
It was not clear whether the deputies were able to locate the suspect of the theft.

You may also like

World Autism Awareness Day, many events but also...

The United Nations System welcomes the progress made...

Three days have passed since the civic protest...

Preferential policies for Mingqian spring tea in Pingtang,...

Huida’s market value equals 5 Intel’s software value...

Approved bill that guarantees food safety for pregnant...

The countries of the world where Tik Tok...

Desperate letter to Gustavo Petro (in 3 acts)

Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office...

“The agreement with the Italian Triathlon Federation is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy