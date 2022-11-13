Listen to the audio version of the article

An average cost between 1,400 and 1,600 euros per person. Up to 15,500 euros to sleep 7 nights in a hotel. For ski pass price increases from 10 to 13%. The period of the Christmas holidays is approaching and we are starting to deal with how much, in this year characterized by the rush of the cost of energy, it could cost a few days in a white week.

The alarm of consumers

The consumer association Assoutenti raises the alarm. The expensive bills, he warns, also affects the mountain sector, with increases that affect prices and tariffs throughout the sector and cause costs to skyrocket. The association compared the rates charged last year by the main Italian ski resorts with those in force for the next ski season.

For the classic white week, the average per capita expense between ski passes, accommodation, services, drinks, restaurants, etc. will be between 1,400 and 1,600 euros, excluding transport, with an estimated growth between + 15% and + 18% over the winter season 2021/2022

Skipass, from the Dolomites to Mont Blanc, rates on the rise

Starting from the ski pass costs, who will choose the Dolomites going to one of the locations in the largest area of ​​Italy (Dolomiti Superski) will have to take into account a daily expense, in high season, of 74 euros, compared to 67 euros last year, with an increase in the rate of +10.4 %. The season ticket instead goes from 870 euros a year ago to 890 euros (if purchased until 24 December; after Christmas from 930 to 950 euros).

It is worse in Lombardy: a Bormio the daily price of the ski pass in high season rises from € 46 to € 52, with an increase of + 13%, the seasonal price from € 775 to € 825 (+ 6.4%). TO Livigno on the other hand, the cost goes from 52 to 55 euros for the daily skipass (+ 5.8%), from 787 euros to 825 euros (+ 4.8%) for the season ticket. Those who choose Valle d’Aosta must take into account an increase in the ski pass of + 8.9% a Courmayeur (from 56 to 61 euros) and + 7.5% a Cervinia (from 53 to 57 euros).