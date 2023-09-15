Who and why murdered the journalist?

Almost two and a half decades after the murder, and despite three convictions, the crime of journalist Guzmán Quintero Torres remains unpunished.

This was stated to EL PILÓN by his brother Yuri Quintero Torres, who explained that, although “the legal truth” has already been given, they are still waiting for progress in the process in order to identify and bring to justice the entire criminal chain that participated. in the murder of the journalist.

“The legal truth has already been given, we are waiting for some results in terms of statements from the JEP… for that to move forward. It is a fairly slow process, Mancuso was already asked in a public hearing to give his version, he refused to do so. He said he would do it in private audience. We are waiting to see how the process progresses. It is a crime against humanity, it does not prescribe and the investigation process continues. We wait and see,” said Quintero in dialogue with EL PILÓN.

THIS IS HOW THEY KILLED GUZMÁN QUINTERO

The murder of the journalist from the newspaper EL PILÓN occurred on September 16, 1999 when he was chatting with some colleagues at the Los Cardones establishment in Valledupar, where a subject arrived who shot him without saying a word and then fled on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

The journalist had made complaints against the public force and received threats since 1995 when he published in the newspaper El Heraldo the article titled ‘The children of the Sierra’, about the armed groups in the Serranía del Perijá.

Months before his murder, Quintero Torres documented two cases of military errors, in one of which two women were killed, one of them pregnant. The other involved the death of a child during a range test.

In May 1999, he reported, for example, that soldiers opened fire on a car in which ten people were traveling in the Conejo region, south of La Guajira, thinking they were guerrillas. One of the murdered women was three months pregnant, and eight children, some just months old, were injured. According to Guzmán, relatives of the victims witnessed how one of the soldiers tried to pass them off as guerrillas by placing projectiles inside the car and next to the bodies.

He was recognized as one of the most important investigative journalists in the region. He was one of the few people who dared to publicly denounce the Army’s abuses in Cesar, Bolívar and La Guajira, and the threats and massacres committed by paramilitaries. Guzmán was one of the first journalists to document extrajudicial executions in that region, cases that years later would be known as ‘false positives’.

WHO AND WHY MURDERED THE JOURNALIST?

In the Guzmán case, Jorge Eliécer Espinal Velásquez, the Parce, and Rodolfo Nelson Rosado Hernández, the Pichi, alleged hitmen at the service of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia and Guzmán’s murderers, were sentenced to 39 years in prison. Both were freed due to reduced sentences in 2002 and one of them died days after being released.

“The FLIP recognizes the importance of the declaration as a crime against humanity because it is an advance in the fight against impunity in the case, because its main effect is the imprescriptibility of the events. However, FLIP calls on the Attorney General’s Office to continue with a serious, impartial investigation within a reasonable time to punish those responsible,” FLIP noted at the time.

In the petition made by the Quintero Torres family, which was accepted by the Attorney General’s Office for the declaration of a crime against humanity, are the different episodes of attacks that the press suffered at this time. In addition to the death threats that Quintero received, other colleagues were kidnapped by the FARC guerrillas and a year before Quintero’s crime, journalist Amparo Jiménez was murdered in Valledupar, apparently by order of the paramilitaries. Even at that time there were journalists who, after having received threats, had a security plan.

A month before Quintero’s death, on August 13, journalist Jaime Garzón was murdered by order of the paramilitary chief, Carlos Castaño. The investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office have indicated that members of the Army participated in this crime.

The Quintero Torres family’s lawyers have pointed out that, although Espinal and Rosado served their sentences, they declared themselves innocent and decoys so as not to find the real perpetrators of the murder. They identified as the intellectual author of the crime Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, alias Jorge 40, commander of the Northern block of the Auc, who was extradited to the United States for the crime of drug trafficking, served a sentence in that country until 2020, and was then deported to Colombia where he is now held accountable for the crimes committed.​

‘WE STILL MISS IT’

For Yuri Quintero, Guzmán’s brother, as well as for his parents and other relatives, this date is marked in gray on the calendar.

Yuri Quintero, Guzmán’s brother.

“Always these days, every year for us, it is quite sad, a gray day, more than anything, seeing our parents, my mother and my father who still have that pain. Above all, the absence of Guzmán, we continue to miss him, the brother, the friend. How I wish I had him as a teammate today. Because Guzmán was a very visionary and tactful person in political management. I have remembered it a lot in this process,” emphasizes Quintero, who is currently a candidate for Mayor of Codazzi.

Yuri is the author of the book ‘Who and why murdered the journalist?’ which led to the crime being declared Against Humanity and the investigation being redirected.

BOOK PRESENTED

Cover of the book ‘Memory of oblivion: the story of journalist Guzmán Quintero Torres’, by the journalist, writer and sociologist Hamilton Fuentes.

After 10 years of research, the journalist, writer and sociologist Hamilton Fuentes presented this Thursday the book ‘Memory of oblivion: the story of journalist Guzmán Quintero Torres’, to students at the National University, La Paz headquarters.

The academic event was attended by family, friends and colleagues of the renowned former editor-in-chief of EL PILÓN. Fuentes shared the experiences behind this book, which contributed to the declaration of the case as a crime against humanity in 2019.

“These 10 years began in 2013 with a journalistic work that was published on Canal Capital titled ‘After 14 years, the crime of journalist Guzmán Quintero remains unpunished.’ That work won a Sirena Vallenata award and gave me the impetus to investigate the Guzmán Quintero case in more depth. That journalistic note managed to have the case transferred to the city of Bogotá, for the national media to focus on the case and for the The group of lawyers will listen to Guzmán’s wife and request the declaration of a crime against humanity and the civil party will take on the case. That is an achievement in terms of justice for the group of victims,” Hamilton Fuentes told EL PILÓN.

The research on Guzmán Quintero was presented as a degree project proposal by the author in the master’s degree in Sociology at the National University of Colombia, La Paz headquarters, in which he recounted the crisis that journalists experienced between 1995 and 2005 with the murder of the journalists Amparo Jiménez, Guzmán Quintero and Martín Latorre Duarte.

BY: JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ /EL PILÓN

