Who are Cameroon's Opponents? Niger and
Who are Cameroon's Opponents? Niger and

by admin
Who are Cameroon’s Opponents? Niger and

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon are in Group E of the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be fielded in Algeria, alongside Congo and Niger, two teams that are not new to the competition.

Red Devils of Congo

The Red Devils of Congo are at their fourth participation at the CHAN. They missed the first editions of the competition and participated in those of 2014, 2018 and 2020. In 2018 and 2020, they were eliminated at the quarter finals.

In a friendly match ahead of the competition, Congo bowed to a one – nil defeat from Senegal on January 9, 2023.

Mena of Niger

The Mena of Niger are also at their fourth participation at the African Nations Championship.

They have not had a clean slate at the CHAN due to their inconsistent participation. The Mena were present in the 2011 edition of the CHAN but missed that of 2014. They later returned in the 2016 edition but did not qualify for 2018. In the 2020 edition hosted by Cameroon, they were present and have saved the rendezvous for this 2022 edition in Algeria.

In spite of these three participations, Niger recorded a good performance only in its first appearance in 2011.

For friendly matches ahead of the CHAN, Niger locked horns with Senegal in an all-zero tie on January 6, 2023. Three days later, they played against Madagascar and ended up with a zero – zero tie.

With such determined teams, the boys of Alioum Saidou are expected to put up a strong game if they must progress past the group stage.

See also  Aosta, discounted rents to find the new manager of the National Coffee

It is worth recalling that in their five friendly matches fielded, the Intermediate Lions recorded three draws and two wins.

Eleanor Ayuketah Ngochi on special assignment in Algeria

