It is about a secret society founded in 1776 by Adam Weishaupt that has re-emerged as the center of conspiracy theory: a group so powerful that it controls the world in the shadows.

This is a very seductive idea. A group of powerful people who, from the shadows, would be controlling the world at the highest levels of world society. A select club of men and women who pull the strings of the economy and politics from behind the curtain and who only leave some hints of their presence in subtle messages. that must be interpreted, but that nobody can assure of their existence. They are the Illuminati, a sect that monitors and controls everything that happens in the world. But when did it emerge? what is your story? do they really exist today?

First of all, it is necessary to specify its origin. The Bavarian Illuminati, as they were originally known, were founded on May 1, 1776. His father was Adam Weishaupt, professor of ecclesiastical law and philosophy at the University of Ingolstadt, in the aforementioned German region. His ideas were certainly revolutionary. he posed a defense of the education of reason and philanthropy, based on the values ​​of enlightenment and postivism, while he was opposed to superstition and the great religious influence in the society of the moment. His main objective was, contrary to what the image of the Illuminati seems to have become today, to eliminate falsehoods from society and enlighten with knowledge and, above all, a clean and clear state organization, oblivious to the conspiracies of the traditional power estates.

This is how a secret society was founded, first made up of five men who were gradually joined by followers who shared their ideals. Due to affinity, over time, Freemasons also joined and adopted as their main symbol the so-called “Owl of Minerva” (or Athena, its corresponding Greek goddess), as a symbol of philosophy and observation of the world. It should be remembered that the Freemasons are a fraternal order that developed from the guilds of stonemasons and cathedral builders of the Middle Ages and that also relied on humanism to define their model of society.

Illuminati persecution

The order remained secret for a few years, undertaking some internal reorganization, and gaining adherents. However, internal divisions appeared and this confrontation drew the attention of the Bavarian authorities. Even some murders began to be attributed to them who sought to subvert the traditional order with the aim of reaching a “State of Reason”. Prince Karl Theodor forbade all “communities, societies and fraternities” founded without his lordly approval. The persecutions began: arrests and house arrests, searches and dismissals from public office were the methods with which Illuminati suspects were harassed.

The climate of pressure against them rose and the false legends that spread about their activities unleashed collective hysteria. They were accused of promoting suicide and abortions and of being contrary to religious beliefs. By 1790 the order was given for it to be completely dissolved. However, rumors of his covert activity and extraordinary power have lived for two centuries. So much so that some argue that they were instigators of the French Revolution, among other things. His legend was still present years after they were officially extinct, as evidenced by a letter that the first president of the United States, George Washington, wrote assuring that they had gotten rid of the presence of the Illuminati. The third president of the country, Thomas Jefferson, was falsely accused of belonging to the sect. Its presence has remained alive in popular culture and in the beliefs of some who see in the high spheres of power a collusion between political and economic actors that favors the maintenance of the “status quo.”

One of the factors that increased the mythical presence of the Illuminati took place in the 1960s, when the book called “Principia Discordia” was published. that it established a belief system known as “Discordianism” and that in part promoted the subversion of the social order, like the Illuminati, although they did so with calls for anarchism and civil disobedience. The book, written by Greg Hill (whose pseudonym is “Malaclypse the Younger”) with Kerry Thornley (who signed himself as “Omar Khayyam Ravenhurst”) appeared in 1965. Actually, it was nothing more than a kind of parody or huge joke about society, but it stimulated the collective psychology of a society that he began to hear about secret FBI programs on mind control, such as MK Ultra and Project Monarch, or the sighting of UFOs that were hidden from the population. One of his followers, the writer Robert Anton Wilson, took it as a reference to publish “The Illuminatus! Trilogy”another satire in three volumes that mixes elements such as psychotropic drugs, sex and magic along with the old history of the Illuminati sect.

the great renaissance

The trilogy consisted of “The Eye in the Pyramid”, “The Golden Apple” and “Léviathan”. The book raised an alleged investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, in which a secret society would have been involved with the purpose of curbing their potential for political change. The conspiracy is always floating behind these theories, which are fueled by symbols such as the title of the first of the books: “The eye in the pyramid”, one of the traditional icons of Christianity as a representation of God (it is an eye inside the triangle, which is the representation of the Trinity), it appears on US one dollar bills and was taken by some readers as a sign that a sect is pulling the strings of US economics and politics. This version of the Illuminati would be very far from the original values ​​with which they were created.

The content of this trilogy served as an inspiration to Dan Brown for his bestselling novels “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons”, which, instead of being for “freak” minorities, achieved massive success. In this way, the idea of ​​secret societies, linked to the emergence of the Internet and even some Satanist circles, they gave new oxygen to the theories about the Illuminati. In recent times, personalities as diverse as Gorbachev, Barack Obama, Henry Kissinger, Kris Kristofferson, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, George Bush, Hillary Clinton or Isabel II, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus or Jim Carrey, among many others. They would be part of the existence of an elite group of people who seek to establish a New World Order and control the world. Some theories claim that they are actually reptiles with the appearance of humans.

Dozens of pages and videos on the net denounce some of their main crimes and offer irrefutable proof of their presence. However, nothing is firm. It all seems like some kind of urban legend spread like material for the gullible. But be vigilant in case you sense any reptilian presence.