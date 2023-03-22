The Lions Clubs International District 403 A2 Region 32 organizes the ”day of the Lions of Togo”. The launch of the activities was marked by a press conference on March 18, 2023. An opportunity for the Lions to make themselves better known.

Lions clubs international, in its actions in the field, intervenes in 5 priority areas which are notably hunger, diabetes, the fight against childhood cancer, the environment and the protection of sight. Added to this are two local causes, namely malaria and sickle cell disease, which are scourges that particularly affect the populations of the sub-region.

The Lions, according to Jean Folly Dossey, president of Region 32 which brings together all the Lions of Togo, are people of good will who put their time and their thoughts at the service of the most deprived populations. They identify the needs and seek solutions to the difficulties encountered by the communities. ” The Lion is the one who has this ability to identify in society those who have the means and to be able to go and draw from them to help others. “, he added.

Why a national day of the Lions of Togo?

The initiative comes from the elders of the Club. It aims to expose Lions Clubs International and its activities to the general public. “It’s about making ourselves known through what we do and the actions we take on the ground; also allow others to join us. And finally, to meet and celebrate with family, in all friendship, the victories”, confided the president of Region 32. The activities continue until April 02, 2023.

To mark this second day, which is organized around the theme “Youth entrepreneurship: what contributions from service themes” and placed under the high patronage of the Prime Minister of the Republic, several actions will be on the agenda. These include the handover of 15 boreholes built by the Lions in the Savanes region for a total value of 220 million FCFA and the partial handover of the Adawlato Medico-Social Center which is being renovated.

The charter of the Lions of Togo was signed on March 18, 1958 by the International President. To date, 38 clubs exist nationally and work alongside communities. The ambition of the country is to succeed in forming a District like its neighbors to the East and North.

Atha ASSAN