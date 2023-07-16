Home » Who are the members of the podcast ‘Por la ventana’?
Who are the members of the podcast ‘Por la ventana’?

Deivis Cortes

‘El Profe’ as we would know him on the program ‘Con Ánimo de Ofender’, would win over the internet public with his humor and his interpretations.

Having a remarkable career in teaching as a film professor at the Universidad del Rosario, the National University of Colombia and the Manuela Beltrán University. Master in Creative Writing – National University of Colombia. Research Coordinator Manuela Beltrán University.

Duvan Gomez

He was born in Chía, and opted to study television design and production, although at first he wanted to study music, at that institution he would meet Camilo Sánchez, currently one of the best comedians in Colombia.

After the lack of work, Duván together with Camilo Sánchez would decide to set up a production company after not graduating.

Sánchez would trust Duván to be the cameraman for ‘Con Ánimo de Ofender’, the idea was born to record the comedians after participating in the open mics, and over time the program would manage to consolidate its style and format.

Camilo Diaz

Camilo, better known as ‘Culotauro’, was always an outgoing person and passionate about the theater, little by little he would enter the world of comedy.

Díaz would begin to be part of the program ‘Con Ánimo de Ofender’ after stopping the open mic and being invited to the recordings.

Currently, together with Duván, they lead the project ‘Por la ventana’, a podcast where they invite certain comedy personalities to patch up.

