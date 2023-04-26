Who are the new ministers appointed by President Petro?

After requesting the resignation of all his ministers on Tuesday night, through his Twitter account, the president Gustavo Petro announced who are the new officials who will come to your government.

HACIENDA

instead of Jose Antonio Ocampoarrives as the new minister of Treasury economist Ricardo Bonillawho is the current director of the Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial, Findeter. Bonilla is an economist with studies at the National University of Colombia and the University Jorge Tadeo Lozanowith a diploma of advanced studies from the University of Rennes, in France.

MINI INTERIOR

instead of alfonso pradawho had been acting as home ministerthe former senator arrives Luis Fernando Velascowho is the current Presidential Adviser for the Regions and director in charge of National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD).

AGRICULTURE

Among the surprises is the departure of the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia Lopez, who had a positive image before public opinion. in his replacement Jennifer Mójica Flórez will arrivecurrent director of Ethnic Affairs of the Land Restitution Unit.

HEALTH

President Gustavo Petro also accepted the resignation of Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health, whom he had defended despite all the criticism. Cork She was one of the most controversial officials of the Petro Government as a result of the health reform. She was even accused of being to blame for the coalition with the Congress it would break

In his replacement will come Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillowho is a surgeon at the Mayor’s College of Rosario and has professional studies in cardiovascular surgery. He was Secretary of Health of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá during the period of Gustavo Petro.

TRANSPORT

Within this upheaval, the Conservatives also lose with the departure of William Reyes, who served as Minister of Transport. instead comes William Camargocurrent director of the National Infrastructure Agency, ANI.

Reyes had a close friendship with the representative Ape Cuello and SIVA manager, Katriza Morelli, whom he accompanied at various events and served as an intermediary with the national government. Before leaving the game Government coalition Conservative, this bureaucratic fee was untenable.

SCIENCE WITHOUT DIRECTION

In 9 months, the Government of Gustavo Petro has had 3 Ministers of Science. Now, instead of Arthur Luis Luna arrives Yesenia Olaya, who is the current vice minister of Talent and Social Appropriation of Knowledge of Minciencias.

to the event He has a doctorate in Anthropology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She hails from Tumaco, Narinohas extensive experience as a researcher in the field of studies Afro-Latin Americans and inclusive educationamong others.