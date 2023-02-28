Aurora Vergara, current vice minister of Education, assumes as minister of that portfolio and Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, arrives at MinDeportes.

Aurora Vergara, was born in Cali and raised in Istmina (Chocó), Ph.D and master’s degree in sociology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst (USA) and sociologist from the Universidad del Valle (Colombia).

Winner of the LASA (Latin American Studies Association) Martin Diskin Award.

Nominated as one of the 20 best leaders in Colombia by the magazine Semana and Fundación Liderazgo y Democracia in 2016. Between 2013 and 2022 she was director of the Center for Afrodiasporic Studies (CEAF) and between 2012 and 2022 she was a professor in the Department of Social Studies at the Icesi University and director of the Department of Afrodiasporic Studies of the same university. She is currently Vice Minister of Higher Education.

He replaces the economist and former rector of the Universidad de Los Andes, Alejandro Gaviria.

Astrid Bibiana Rodriguez

Born in Bogota. She has a degree in Physical Education from the National Pedagogical University, a Magister in Education and a PhD from the Externado de Colombia University in Social Studies.

She worked in the formulation of public policy on training in physical education and recreation in alliance with the Ministry of Education, in the years 2010 and 2019. She was a teacher at the Secretary of Education in the District of Bogotá, she has been a professor at the University for 14 years. Pedagógica Nacional and his career has been focused mainly on research in physical and sports education. She has multiple scientific publications in this field.

She replaces the athlete María Isabel Urrutia.