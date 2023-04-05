Every year Forbes magazine, one of the most prominent and influential media in the world, publishes the list of the richest people in the world. In this 2023, several surprises appeared on the scene, since many businessmen, although they appear on the list, do so with much lower numbers than those presented a year ago, which denotes the impact of the economic crisis that is being experienced throughout the world.

The truth is that despite the fall in shares, interest rates and other dynamics that have left their mark on the global economy, the names on this list are very similar to those that Forbes presented in 2022.

The 10 richest people in the world in 2023

Despite the fact that most of these tycoons have much less money than a year ago, they are still the best positioned characters in the world thanks to their investments and movements.

1. Bernard Arnault

Net worth: $211 billion | Source of wealth: LVMH | Age: 74 | Country France

For a year now, the 74-year-old French businessman managed to take first place from Elon Musk thanks to his successful moves with the empire of LVMH, a company that is the home of at least 70 fashion and cosmetic brands such as Louis Vuitton, Sephora, Christian Dior, Loewe, Moët & Chandon or the American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co, an acquisition made by Arnault for USD 15.8 billion, being one of the highest values ​​paid for a luxury brand in history.

2. Elon Musk

Net worth: $180 billion | Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX | Age: 51 | Country: US

The South African businessman but with US nationality, although he has lost first place, he is still one of the most important men in the world. However, in the last year, Tesla’s shares have fallen significantly, affecting these results.

It should be noted that although Elon Musk’s fortune has fluctuated in recent years, the businessman continues to be very solid thanks to other projects and companies such as SpaceX that continues to grow.

3. Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $114 billion | Source of Wealth: Amazon | Age: 59 | Country: US

The American who left his position as CEO of Amazon in 2021 to dedicate himself to other projects is another of the great tycoons on this list despite having lost billions of dollars in the last year, something that has not influenced the investor culture. from Bezos who has always been very altruistic and philanthropic, as the businessman supports education programs with initiatives such as ‘Bezos Academy’ that allows many young children to train for free.

4. Larry Ellison

Net worth: $107 billion | Source of wealth: Oracle | Age: 78 | Citizenship: EU

In fourth place was the president and former CEO of Oracle, who rose on this list in which he held lower positions in previous years. This time the businessman managed to improve his position thanks to the fact that the shares of this company increased by 10% according to Forbes.

5. Warren Buffett

Net worth: $106 billion | Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway | Age: 92 | Country: US

The American investor and businessman is one of the largest investors in the world, as well as being the largest shareholder, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. According to Forbes, this businessman has made important moves in recent years and has even been involved in the Biden government, advising and advising the president on banking issues.

In later places were businessmen Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Carlos Slim Helú and family, Mukesh Ambani, and Steve Ballmer, respectively.