Who are those accused of murdering a police patrol car in Neiva?

They are from the department of Caquetá and according to the investigations, they have no judicial record. Here what is known about these two men.

The first investigations carried out by the authorities have allowed the identification of the two presumed murderers responsible for the crime of the brave patrolwoman Paula Ortega. The murder of the patrol car would be related to the so-called ‘pistol plan’ ordered by the FARC dissidents.

The men arrested yesterday minutes after the crime, are the alleged material perpetrators of the homicide. These people are from the neighboring department of Caquetá.

The first is about Nelson Ocampo Morales, 29, originally from San Vicente del Caguan, and Yeison Fernando Ramírez Fajardo, 31, from the municipality of Morelia, also in the department of Caquetá.

It may interest you: Police patrol car murderers arrested in Neiva

The judicial process is advancing while waiting for the hearing to legalize their capture, imputation of charges and security measures before a guarantee judge to be brought forward against these two men. The community and colleagues from the patrol boat Ortega hope that justice will be done and that those responsible for this reprehensible act will be tried according to the law.

They found an IM 26 fragmentation grenade, a 9 mm pistol with a silencer, 250 Grs. Made of pentolite, pamphlets alluding to the Jorge Briceño structure of the FARC and the recovery of the firearm, stolen from Paula Cristina at the time of the event.

Neiva authorities have indicated that measures will be taken to strengthen protection measures for all public servants who risk their lives for the safety and well-being of citizens.

Similarly, the Neiva Mayor’s Office has mentioned that possible decrees that will govern Neiva are being studied in order to maintain security and coexistence.