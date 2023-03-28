In the midst of a volatility of the dollar, the departure of Colombians abroad, according to calculations by Anato, based on data from Migración Colombia, had a growth of 15% in January and February 2023, when compared with the same months of 2022, reaching close to 800 thousand registrations.

“With the progress that tourism has been showing worldwide, the confidence of travelers and the interest in discovering other destinations outside the country remain in constant growth, and this is shown by the figures. We start a year with high expectations regarding the behavior that the travel industry will have in the coming months and holiday seasons”, explained Paula Cortés Calle, executive president of Anato.

According to an investigation carried out by the union, based on official sources in the sector, from 30 to 39 years, it was the age range where Colombians left the country the most during the first months of 2023 for reasons of tourism, events and business, with a 24% stake; followed by between 18 and 29 years old, with 23%.

Regarding the favorite destinations, those under 39 years of age have Mexico as their favorite destination; those over 40 prefer the United States over the Aztec country; and people over 60 have Panama and the Dominican Republic as their third and fourth favorite destinations.

