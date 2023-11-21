WHO assures that Gaza’s main hospital is a “death zone” – EntornoInteligente

A UN team led by the WHO visited the hospital for an hour, after the Israeli army occupied its facilities before they were evacuated.

They claim that they found evidence that there were bombings and shots and they saw a mass grave at the entrance to the hospital.

They were told it contained the remains of 80 people.

The hospital director claims that the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the facility, but the army alleges that it was requested by the director.

After the evacuation 300 critically ill patients remain in al-Shifa, which used to be the largest and most modern hospital in Gaza.

The WHO reported that it was trying to organize the transfer of remaining patients and staff to other facilities in Gaza and reiterated calls for a ceasefire.

image captionIsrael has told Palestinians in Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, to leave their homes.

Close to a resolution

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Israel, Hamas and the United States were close to reaching an agreement that would see the release of women and children captured by Hamas on October 7 in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

But a White House spokesman said such a resolution had not yet been reached, although hard work was being done to achieve it.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a complete ceasefire with Hamas and said he would consider only a temporary truce in exchange for the return of hostages kidnapped by the group.

Caption,The Israeli military says its troops found weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, when they occupied al-Shifa hospital last week.

Separately, Hamas health officials reported that 80 people were killed after two explosions in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Israel told the BBC it could not confirm that it had attacked a UN school converted into a shelter, but that it was investigating.

BBC Verify has geolocated images from the al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia that show many people – including women and children – with serious injuries or lying motionless on the ground in different parts of the building.

“horrifying images”

More than 20 such victims are seen in the images, and around half of them are in a room on the ground floor, which also shows signs of considerable damage.

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said he had seen “horrifying images and videos of dozens of people dead and injured” in one of his agency’s schools “which houses thousands of displaced.

“These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop,” he stressed.

Separately, the Hamas-run Health Ministry reported that more than 30 people from the same family had been killed elsewhere in Jabalia, in what it also said was an Israeli attack.

The Israeli Defense Forces had no immediate comment on the report, but said they were expanding operations in Gaza, including Jabalia, to target Hamas.

They have told Palestinians in northern Gaza to leave the area for their own safety, and more recently began asking people in the southern city of Khan Younis, home to thousands of people who have fled northern Gaza , which must also go.

Israel defends that the objective is to end Hamas, after its attack against Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people died and more than 240 were taken hostage.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry says the death toll in Gaza has reached 12,300. More than 2,000 more people are feared buried under the rubble.

