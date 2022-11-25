[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 24, 2022]The outbreak of the epidemic in mainland China has caused many places to adjust the prevention and control measures for people coming and going from other places. Recently, the CCP ordered to “speed up the construction of square cabin hospitals”. At present, Chongqing, Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Tianjin and other places are expanding the shelters on a large scale, which has aroused public criticism.

On November 17, the “Beijing Daily” reported that the National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China requires all localities to strengthen the construction of shelter hospitals. All localities should rely on existing large venues, such as convention centers and stadiums, to prepare shelters in advance. Hospital preparation.

On November 21, Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, went to Chongqing to investigate and guide the epidemic prevention and control work. She said that it is necessary to speed up the construction of square cabin hospitals and isolation rooms, “to outrun the virus with speed.”

Recently, provinces are starting to expand the shelter hospitals on a large scale. The Paper reported in mainland China that Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, and Dongguan need to reserve more than 10,000 shelter hospital beds, and 17 cities including Zhuhai, Jiangmen, Zhongshan, and Huizhou need to reserve more than 5,000 shelter hospital beds. Up to 1,000 to 3,000 pieces, all construction tasks must be completed within 7 days.

Currently, there are 187,340 planned beds in 21 prefectural and municipal shelter hospitals in the province. By then, it is estimated that nearly 130,000 shelter beds will be available in Guangzhou and eight surrounding cities. Available within 24 hours when needed.

On November 19, the mainland WeChat public account “Today Shenquan” exposed an announcement of an emergency grave relocation from the government of Shenquan Township, Huilai County. The announcement shows that the provincial party committee requires that “every county must build a shelter hospital” and that land needs to be requisitioned. The tombs within the expropriated area of ​​Shennong Village in Shenquan Town (named “Dongpu”) must now be relocated.

The announcement stated that the grave owner or relatives of the grave owner within the scope of land acquisition are required to complete the relocation of the grave by themselves within 2 days (before November 20) from the date of this announcement (18th). Migration will be performed uniformly.

On the afternoon of November 23, Beijing Xinguozhan Light Case Hospital was officially put into use. According to a Reuters report on the 19th, a government document showed that Shanghai and the state-owned construction company China Communications Construction Company have signed a contract worth 1.38 billion yuan to build shelters on Fuxing Island in the Huangpu River, which are estimated to accommodate 3,250 people. beds.

Regarding the rush to build shelters in various places, Zhang Hai, a victim of the Wuhan epidemic, told The Epoch Times on the 23rd that those who have the right to decide to build shelters, including the shelter itself, have interests. In the three years of the epidemic, those who do nucleic acid testing, sell masks, and sell protective clothing have all made a fortune. The investment in building the shelter is also huge, at least the cost must be recovered.

Zhang Hai said that since the authorities spent money to build the cabins, they must send people in. Otherwise, the money has been used, how can I explain it to the higher authorities? That’s why there are some places that even pay people to bring people into the shelter.

Dr. Lin Xiaoxu, an American virologist and former director of the Department of Virology at the U.S. Army Research Institute, said that the square cabins are actually concentration camps in disguise. It will be more difficult for anyone who encounters basic diseases in the shelter to receive timely treatment. Therefore, there will only be more people who are critically ill or even die due to the exacerbation of other diseases caused by being locked up in the shelter hospital, or because they cannot receive the daily medical support they deserve.

Sina Weibo’s big V “doctor’s mother Ouxi” said, “Everyone has seen the situation in various places. The construction of shelter hospitals is in full swing. Guangzhou alone has planned 240,000 people. According to the current trend, more and more medical staff will be needed. Adding nucleic acid shelters…thus delaying normal medical activities and forming a de facto run on medical resources. I don’t know if a response plan has been developed for this thorny issue.”

A netizen said, “With so many shelters built, the medical staff no longer have to work in the hospital. They all go to the shelters. Isn’t this a run on medical resources? In the future, they won’t come to the hospital to see a doctor, because the doctors and nurses are all going to the shelters! It’s so funny Speechless!”

“What happened in Shanghai will happen again in Chongqing~Three years ago, shelters were built to isolate people, and iron gates were welded to seal the community. Three years later, this is still the case. Three years of experience in various places have accumulated a lot of experience. 0 out?”

“This year’s endless nucleic acid, shelters are built in various places! For what? Huge profit chain! Ordinary people are not as good as ants!”

“The square cabins in Guang’an and Leshan in Sichuan are almost completed, and the standard for recruiting 30 people a day is predicted to be the next wave of high-incidence places.”

“Nucleic acid is going to be on the market, and square cabins are being built everywhere. Will this epidemic end? I won’t give up until I pull you there for a few times.”

“Isn’t it good to put the money from building the shelter into medical treatment, treat the severely ill patients, and let the mild patients isolate themselves at home? Who doesn’t want the epidemic to end? Who benefits from building the shelter?”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Li Quan)

