WHO brings together 20 countries in Lomé to accelerate the implementation and institutionalization of National Health Workforce Accounts

A 3-day regional meeting opened on Monday July 24, 2023 in Lomé under the aegis of the WHO. It focuses on capacity building for the implementation of National Health Workforce Accounts and the review of the quality of data relating to health workers.

The workshop brings together 46 participants from 20 French-speaking and Portuguese-speaking African countries. The objectives assigned to the meeting, according to the resident representative of the WHO in Togo, Dr. Fatoumata Binta Tidiane Diallo, are: “accelerate the implementation and institutionalization of the National Health Workforce Accounts (CNPS 2.0), check the quality of the data and update them using the third wave of the WHO AFRO regional survey tool ».

Indeed, national health personnel accounts are very important for the proper functioning of a health system. They really serve to have a clear idea of ​​the level of health resource availability of a country’s health system. ” This makes it possible to make trends, to really analyze the quality of health personnel, and above all to allow the health system to use them rationally in terms of distribution, in terms of quality, in terms of trends in order to be able to renew health personnel on a regular basis. explained the WHO country representative.

In fact, the WHO has insisted on and implemented a strategy to enable Member States to know the real state of the situation of health personnel in their system. ” With these national accounts, we will be able to regularly update a platform to say each time that a health personnel has to go out that we can replace them and then the Minister of Health can at any time inform the Minister of the Public Service and all the other sectors of the real situation of health personnel anywhere in his country. ,” commented Dr. Fatoumata Binta Tidiane Diallo.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health of Togo, Martin Kokou Wotobé, showed himself ” convinced that the implementation of national health workforce accounts is an excellent tool capable of providing our countries with quality information for the management of human resources in health ».

The African region continues to face a critical shortfall of 5.3 million health workers today. It bears about 25% of the global burden of disease and 70% of global health emergencies, managed by less than 5% of health workers globally. “As a result, more than 600 million Africans have limited access to quality health services, a situation that worsens during health emergencies,” said the WHO Resident Representative in Togo.

Atha Assan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

