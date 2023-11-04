who can request it? – Cover news

VAT holders who start a new business can benefit from the application of the 5% flat tax. This tax break is designed to support those who undertake an entrepreneurial activity and provides that, for the first five years of activity, taxation is reduced to 5%. However, there are specific requirements to be met in order to access this subsidized regime.

A sort of benefit for start-ups

The 5% flat tax applies to new businesses and represents a sort of tax regime for startups. During the first five years of activity, the taxation foreseen for those who adopt the flat rate regime is lowered from 15% to 5%. This means that new entrepreneurs can take advantage of less onerous taxation during the initial phase of their business.

However, the application of this tax relief is conditional on compliance with specific requirements. In order for a business to be considered “new” and qualified for the 5% flat tax, certain conditions must be met:

1 – The taxpayer must not have carried out an artistic, professional or business activity in the three years preceding the start of the activity, either individually or in association or as a family.

2 – The new activity must not represent a continuation of an activity previously carried out as an employee or self-employed, unless this previous activity was a mandatory practice for access to specific professions.

3 – In the event that an activity previously carried out by another entity is continuing, the revenues or compensation obtained in the previous fiscal year must not exceed the limit established for access to the flat-rate regime, which is currently set at 85,000 euros .

These specific conditions are in addition to the general requirements already foreseen for accessing and remaining in the flat-rate regime. For example, the revenue or compensation limit of 85,000 euros for the previous year is one of the requirements to be respected.

Extra expenses

It should also be considered that the application of the 5% preferential taxation is subordinated not only to compliance with the revenue limit in the previous year. In fact, to be able to access this tax relief it is necessary that the expenses for ancillary work and for the assignment of compensation to collaborators do not exceed 20,000 euros per year.

When you can’t

There are also some causes that can exclude an activity from the flat rate regime, such as the application of special VAT or income determination regimes, non-residence (with the exception of those residing in countries of the European Union or of the Outer Space Agreement European Economy with adequate exchange of information), and the predominant exercise of sales operations of properties, building land or new means of transport.

Furthermore, the flat-rate regime, both for ordinary activities and for startups, is not accessible to VAT holders who simultaneously participate in partnerships, associations or businesses, or who directly or indirectly control limited liability companies or associations with shareholdings. in activities attributable to those carried out individually.

Finally, those who mainly carry out activities for their former employer in the previous two years and for directly or indirectly related subjects, as well as those with income from employment or similar exceeding 30,000 euros in the previous year, cannot benefit from the flat tax. , except in cases of termination of the employment relationship.