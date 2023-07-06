WHO chief warns of impending ‘extreme weather events’

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Wednesday at a press conference of imminent “extreme weather events.”

According to the head of the WHO, the climate crisis is currently one of the main factors determining the consequences for human health. In this sense, he pointed out that the El Niño phenomenon —a climatic event related to the warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean— and global warming are generating record temperatures, having registered this Monday the hottest day in the history of the planet since records started.

“In the coming months we expect a series of extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods, hurricanes and heat waves, all of which harm human health,” Tedros said.

alarming figures

He also stressed that the prolonged drought that is plaguing the Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda) has already caused a wave of hunger, migration and disease. These factors are putting “great pressure” on local health services, he warned.

In that region, located in the eastern part of the African continent, almost 60 million people have suffered from food insecurity so far this year. “In Somalia, South Sudan and parts of Kenya, WHO teams are seeing the highest levels of severe malnutrition in children arriving at health centers since the crisis began three years ago,” Tedros said. “More than 10 million children under the age of 5 will face acute malnutrition in 2023,” he predicted.

Drought has given way to heavy rains and flooding, making the situation “extremely difficult” and child malnutrition levels are expected to remain high, it warned. “WHO is working with local partners to provide crucial health and nutrition services to marginalized communities, as well as training for health workers,” concluded the head of the organization. with RT

