After President Gustavo Petro decided to cancel his travel schedule so that both the presidential plane and the Colombian Air Force aircraft could serve the people affected by the cessation of Ultra Air and Viva Air operations, there were several events who were waiting for the presence of the president.

In addition to a day of Listening Government, scheduled in Ciénaga de Oro, Córdoba, the absence of Petro was especially affected at the Peace Summit where, among others, He was expected by former President Juan Manuel Santos, the president of the Comunes Party Rodrigo Londoño, the peace negotiators Humberto de la Calle, Oscar Naranjo, Juan Fernando Cristo, among others.

The event, which took place at a headquarters of the Colombian Foreign Ministry located in Cartagena, more precisely in the Casa Marqués de Valdehoyos, was developed with the presence of the current administration of Interior Minister Alfonso Prada, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, Justice Minister Néstor Osuna and the High Commissioner for Peace Danilo Rueda.