WHO does not object to taking ibuprofen for patients with new crowns, but do not drink alcohol at the same time: it hurts the liver

Recently, a piece of news released in 2020 has once again attracted the attention of many people: the news said that the World Health Organization reminded to avoid using ibuprofen when symptoms of the new crown appear, so as not to aggravate the infection.

In fact, this is an outdated piece of news, completely unsuitable as a reference for today’s medication, and the WHO has also made corrections:Should you avoid ibuprofen if you have a new crown? Don’t be misled by outdated information!

However, it should be noted that you must not drink alcohol before and after taking ibuprofen, even for about 1 week.

According to the doctor,One side effect of ibuprofen is stomach irritationLong-term large-scale use may also cause gastritis and gastric ulcer. Of course, this is also a common side effect of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, so it is recommended that you take it after meals, which will reduce stomach irritation and be safer.

In addition, as an antipyretic and analgesic, you must not drink alcohol while taking the medicine, otherwise the two will mix,May cause serious damage to the liver.

So what other drugs should not be eaten with alcohol?

1. Antibiotic drugs, For example, the familiar cephalosporin, the mixture of the two is prone to disulfiram-like reactions, and patients will experience flushing, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, palpitation and shortness of breath. In severe cases, blood pressure drop, dyspnea and even death may occur. It is not advisable to drink alcohol within a week of using cephalosporin.

2. Antihypertensive drugsbecause drinking will also lower blood pressure, a two-pronged approach will cause severe hypotension and cause harm.

3. Hypoglycemic drugsDrinking alcohol on an empty stomach during the use of hypoglycemic drugs is prone to hypoglycemia reactions.

4. Sedative and hypnotic drugsThis drug will cause respiratory depression to a certain extent. If you drink a lot of alcohol, it will also cause respiratory depression. In severe cases, suffocation will be life-threatening.

In fact, if you are taking medicine for illness, it is not recommended to drink alcohol during the whole cycle. This is the safest way. If you really want to drink, you must follow the doctor’s advice.