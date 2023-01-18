The health reform, which is one of the great aspirations of the National Government for 2023, will be discussed during the first legislative period of the year and it has generated a lot of expectation regarding what it would mean for the Healthcare Entities.

On several occasions both the minister Carolina Corcho as President Gustavo Petro They have insisted on the need to change the current health model for one in which preventive care is prioritized, reducing the costs of preventable diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

During the meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the Director of Health and Multilateral Alliances of the WHO, Gaudenz Silberschmidt, was also present. who invited the Colombian Head of State to participate in the 76th World Health Assembly to be held next May in Geneva.

Shortly before the meeting between President Gustavo Petro and the representatives of the WHO, the president met with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank, Ilan Goldfajn, who announced financial support for Colombia of close to 70 million dollars that will promote the transition energy in the region and will also support the protection of the Amazon rainforest.