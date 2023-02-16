An invitation to the owners of hybrid and electric vehicles made the government of the Valle to take advantage of the discount for registering their cars in this region.

As reported by the Department, the 60% discount on the Automotive Tax for five years for hybrid and electric vehicles is still in effect.

Owners of electric, hybrid and zero-emission vehicles who move or register them for the first time in the department, have tax incentives and important discounts offered by the Government of Valle del Cauca.

Validity

The manager of the Valle Revenue Unit, Ney Hernando Muñoz, recalled that since January 1, 2023, the ordinance that grants a 60% discount on the Automotive Tax for five years to those who register their vehicles in the department came into effect. .

Likewise, he stated that this same 60% discount is offered but for three years for those vehicles with these same characteristics that make the transfer of their registration from another department to Valle del Cauca.

Commitment

Muñoz indicated that it is important to remember that this project is part of the commitments assumed by Governor Clara Luz Roldán with the people of Valle del Cauca and the unions to provide incentives and generate discount opportunities on the registration of these vehicles in the region, as are in force in other country departments.

In addition, this project is a commitment to consolidate a green department, with sustainable mobility that helps mitigate the adverse effects on the environment, explained the official who encouraged those interested in taking advantage of the discount.

