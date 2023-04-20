Home » WHO inaugurates modern vaccination center in Cape Town | Current Africa | DW
Vaccine production in Africa has taken an important step forward: the World Health Organization (WHO) ceremonially inaugurated a technology center for mRNA vaccines in Cape Town, South Africa. The aim of the so-called mRNA hub is to give low- and middle-income countries access to life-saving vaccines.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged the establishment of the new center as a historic step. It should ensure that the unequal distribution of vaccines, as it existed during the corona pandemic, is not repeated, said Tedros. ‘At the time, South Africa and the rest of the developing world were at the back of the line,’ said South Africa’s Science Minister Blade Nzimande.

Africa manufactures only one percent of its vaccines

According to Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze, only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are also manufactured there. “It’s not fair and it’s not sustainable,” she said in Berlin. It is one of the lessons of the corona pandemic “that this massive inequality is not good for the world“. Vaccines made in Africa are “good insurance against future pandemics”. They could also help fight other diseases like malaria.

WHO chief Tedros welcomes the employees of the new technology center

One of the goals of the mRNA technology center in Cape Town is also to establish production capacities for mRNA vaccines in low- and middle-income countries with 15 partners worldwide. The Cape Town project is led by South African biopharmaceutical company Biovac, biotechnology company Afrigen and the South African Medical Research Council.

Not just corona vaccines in focus

The center has already established laboratory-scale mRNA vaccine production. It is currently in the process of expanding the production of moderna’s corona vaccines on a commercial scale, which can be stored relatively well even at high temperatures.

Corona vaccine box from Moderna

Trendy in Africa: Moderna’s corona vaccine can also be stored at high temperatures

The “hub” also has the potential to expand manufacturing capabilities to include other vaccines and products, such as insulin to treat diabetes, cancer drugs and potentially vaccines for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.

The financing so far amounts to almost 107 million euros. They are mainly provided by the European Union, France, Germany and Canada.

nob/kle (afp, rtr)

