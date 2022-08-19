Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not the first time that Albino Ruberti, the chief of staff of the mayor of Rome who resigned after a video with shocking sentences, ends up in the political storm. It had already happened in May 2020, when in full lockdown the then right-hand man of Nicola Zingaretti in the Lazio Region, was fined 400 euros for taking part in a “forbidden” lunch in a private house.

A weighty figure of Roman politics

Romano, 54, Ruberti is the son of an artist: his father Antonio, who passed away in 2000, was rector of La Sapienza University and later Minister of University and Scientific Research (1989-1992). Ruberti junior built his career by guiding Zètema for almost twenty years, the company wholly owned by Roma Capitale which operates in the culture and tourism sector. In 2017 he was appointed president of Laziocrea (a company of the Lazio Region): always a figure of weight in Roman politics in 2018 comes the call from the re-elected president of the Region Nicola Zingaretti who wants him in the delicate role of head of cabinet. Fiery temperament that has earned him the nickname of “Rocky”, we talk about him when a video shoots a physical confrontation with animal rights activists who had attempted a blitz during a political event of Zingaretti. “There was a fight to stop people breaking into the stage,” he explained. A reconstruction contested by animal rights activists: “Our volunteers – they denounced – found themselves protesting peacefully with placards in hand and were verbally and physically attacked without any respect and dignity”.

The fine for the children

In February 2022, Ruberti’s children, aged 19 and 17, were also featured in the news. Stopped by the Carabinieri for a check while they were aboard a car in the name of their father, they turned to the military with the phrase: “You took the wrong people, you don’t know who we are.” “I scolded them,” said the father. A similar episode had happened a few months earlier when the eldest son had addressed with the usual phrase the Carabinieri who had stopped him together with a group of friends because they refused to wear a mask.

The forbidden lunch in lockdown

But Ruberti had ended up in the storm in April 2020 when he was fined by the police because he was found in an apartment (which was not his residence) having lunch with other people in full lockdown. He explained that it was a business appointment and was fined. “A lightness,” he said, but the center-right presented two parliamentary questions to the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese on the episode.