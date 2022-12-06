The anarchist world is in fibrillation over the fate of Alfredo Cospito, in prison under the 41 bis regime. He has been detained for over 10 years in the Bancali prison, in Sassari, in 2014 he was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months for killing the CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare in the legs, Roberto Adinolfiin 2012, claimed by the acronym Nucleo Olga Do-FriInformal Anarchist Federation-International Revolutionary Front.