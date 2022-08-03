[NTD, Beijing time, August 2, 2022]The online short video “Second Uncle” has become popular with the support of the CCP’s official media. A few days later, another state media jumped out and said the film was fake. The rapid reversal of the plot, who is the driving force behind it? Check out the analysis report:

Official media video (source: Xinhua News Agency): “Salute the second uncle, pay tribute to every ordinary and extraordinary person like the second uncle. Let the egg screen fly for a while.”

A short film at Station B that tells the story of the disabled Zhijian of his own “Second Uncle” has received high traffic and high evaluations as soon as it was launched, and was even popularized by the official media. However, just a few days after it became popular, “Second Uncle” was overturned by public opinion. Another official Chinese media, Red Star News, revealed that the film was fraudulent in many places.

The cadre in Erjiu Town (source Red Star News): “He mixed some other elements in the video. All the things sent out, some sentences or something, are not the same as what we have mastered.”

According to the report, first of all, the second uncle is not the second uncle of the author of the short film, but the second uncle of the author’s wife. Secondly, the second uncle’s lame leg was not caused by the barefoot doctor’s mistake, but he suffered from polio. Moreover, the second uncle had already obtained the disability certificate in 1990, not as the video said:

Video: “I don’t know the reason for the formalities later. The second uncle’s disability certificate could not be obtained. He was very disappointed.”

In addition, the second uncle’s mother was not raised by the second uncle alone, but shared by five brothers and sisters.

Some netizens pointed out that the copywriting of the second uncle’s film was suspected of plagiarizing an article by Wu Biaohua, a teacher in Yueyang County, Hunan Province.

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator: “It was the official who made the ‘Second Uncle’ hot, and it is also the official who came out to put out the fire and cool down.”

Current affairs commentator Tang Jingyuan pointed out that out of different political needs, the CCP is turning its hands into clouds and turning its hands into rain.

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator: “With the popularity of the ‘Second Uncle’ video, we have seen that the trend of public opinion has begun to change, and the public has increasingly focused on the government’s inaction behind the second uncle’s suffering, and basic social fairness. The official found out that the current craze for ‘Second Uncle’ actually has the effect of smashing the foot.”

Current affairs commentator Yue Shan also pointed out that “Red Star News” did not interview the second uncle of the party concerned, but interviewed local cadres, so there are also doubts about the authenticity of the interview.

NTDTV reporter Jin Shi New York interviewed and reported

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/02/a103492289.html