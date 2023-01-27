The direction of Felipe Bayón will come to an end in the coming months, this was stated by the renowned executive after he made his resignation official before public opinion. The position of the president of the entity was in question after the new energy policy exposed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, headed by Irene Vélez, was confirmed.

In the last hours it was learned that Felipe Bayón, president of Ecopetrol, submitted his resignation to the company’s management before the Board of Directors, for which reason He will leave his post on March 31..

Bayón has been managing the company since September 2017, by profession he is a mechanical engineer from the Universidad de Los Andes and has More than 25 years of experience in the energy industry focusing on the oil and gas sector in Colombia and the outside.

The most important oil company in the country is under the scrutiny of analysts and experts, this due to the restrictions that the government of Gustavo Petro would have against the announcement of the non-acceptance of more contracts for the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the country.

The differences regarding the energy policy that is planned for the coming years in the country was made evident by Bayón in his most recent participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

”Ecopetrol could be 10 percent of Colombia’s budget. The country continues to need the funds through dividends, royalties and taxes, at the same time that we are leaders and we lead the transition not only in Colombia but also in the region,” said the manager in his speech.

Likewise, the president of Ecopetrol assured that despite the fact that renewable energies are already a reality and they plan to promote from the company, still Fossil fuels are still needed for the royalties that the nation receives from this important economic variant.

After Bayón presented his resignation, two candidates for the important position are already on the radar, Saul Kattan, He is a businessman, an economist from the Universidad de los Andes and also a current partner of the Empresa de Energía de Bogotá.

Ricardo Roa is another of the candidates on the radar to become president of Ecopetrol, the expert is a mechanical engineer and former president of Transportadora de Gas Internacional, and has also worked with Gustavo Petro during his mayoralty, being the director of the Group of Energías de Bogotá during that administration.