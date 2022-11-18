Listen to the audio version of the article

The link with the territory before loyalty to the party. Leading the stubborn resistance of Piombino (Livorno) to the regasification terminal to import liquid gas from all over the world with methane tankers to be moored in the port since March is Francesco Ferrari, mayor of Fratelli d’Italia, the political formation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And while the Prime Minister in her conversation in Bali for the G20 with Joe Biden obtained the willingness of the United States to increase gas supplies, the mayor Federico Ferrari, a 45-year-old criminal lawyer, announced the appeal to the TAR against the project wanted by the Draghi government: “We are convinced that a third party, the judiciary, will be able to adequately and objectively evaluate the matter”.

A problem for Meloni. That in the electoral campaign he had looked for a way to avoid finding himself in a paradox: «The mayor and I understand that the regasification terminals in Italy are needed and that they are needed as soon as possible. If there weren’t an alternative to Piombino, then the necessary compensations would have to be offered to the city» was his position.

The mayor’s no

But Mayor Ferrari remains on the barricades with his fellow citizens and the committees. “We are against it for safety reasons – Ferrari repeated on several occasions -. There are no regasification terminals in a port in Italy, the existing ones have a safety radius of several kilometers». Then, as a lawyer, he raised doubts about the correctness of the administrative procedure that led to the appeal to the administrative court.

First centre-right mayor

The 2019 election of Ferrari (with a past in Forza Italia) marked a historic turning point: after 70 years of centre-left government, the iron and steel city par excellence chose a centre-right mayor. At the helm of the first non-“red” junta since the post-war period in the super-working-class city awaiting a laborious plan to relaunch the iron and steel pole, Ferrari seeks new avenues, such as tourism, to make the area more attractive to travellers’ visits. The plant project in the Gulf of Follonica or in the sea of ​​Piombino would be damaging, he remarked, also for fish farming and damaging for the Cetacean Sanctuary.

The precedent of the no to the doubling of the landfill

An environmental battle that has a precedent in the story of the Rimateria landfill in Piombino (Livorno), when the mayor sided against the doubling of the site. On that occasion, alongside Ferrari was the leader of Fdi: «We believe that this place is the symbol of a left that fills its mouth with the environment while here in Piombino it has created an environmental and economic disaster. I’d like the left that makes Greta Thumberg build the catwalks to bring her here» said Meloni during the visit to the landfill.