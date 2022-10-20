Resignation as a deputy in 2019

In January 2022, at the time of the voting for the Colle, Crosetto had already been a former member of Parliament for some time: in March 2019, one year after the start of the legislature and his fourth term in Montecitorio, he had resigned (rejected for twice) to continue to lead the Aiad (however, he remains the national coordinator of the Brothers of Italy). On that occasion the Montecitorio assembly greeted him with a standing ovation from all the deputies who accompanied him while, moved, he left his seat for the last time. The qualities that are also recognized by his opponents can be found in the definition he gives of himself in the twitter profile: “Free from prejudice by conviction, guarantor by DNA, conservative by birth, respectful by choice”. In summary: “I am simply kind.”

A year ago (October 2021), however, he had come to block “on social media and on the phone” a right-wing exponent like Francesco Storace. “A person I have known for decades, for whom I have always spent myself, when he has lived through difficult moments, even without having reasons for friendship, gratitude or closeness. He deserved nothing. Amen »Crosetto’s explanation. The stinging reply of the former president of the Lazio Region: «A new form of militant anti-fascism? They block you on Twitter. After all, better than the bars of the past. I suggest a good neurologist ».

The debut as a Christian Democrat

Crosetto’s cursus honorum begins during his university years (which, as mentioned, never ends) when he engages in the DC: he is regional secretary of the youth movement and national head of party formation, assumes positions at regional and national level. He then takes on the role of economic advisor of the Piedmontese from Asti Giovanni Goria, at Palazzo Chigi between 1987 and 1988. Almost 20 years later he enrolled in Forza Italia and in 2001 was elected deputy. The encore came in 2006, then confirmed in 2008 (this time with the People of Freedom). In the fourth Berlusconi government he assumes the post of Undersecretary of Defense: the minister is Ignazio La Russa, the then 34-year-old Meloni is in the Youth Policies. He disputes the economic policy choices of Giulio Tremonti, then minister in Via XX Settembre. The clash in 2011 was very hard when he went so far as to say: “The filtered drafts on the maneuver should be analyzed by a psychiatrist.”

The years with Forza Italia and the farewell to Berlusconi

He asks for the primary in Forza Italia (of which he was regional coordinator in Piedmont and responsible for credit and industry) and Berlusconi, to whom he always shows affection and friendship, suggests to step aside. Uselessly. The divorce is consummated due to the opposition to the policies of the Monti government. A credible center-right “chooses a young leader and does not get on Monti’s bandwagon because the strong powers ask him” thunders at the meeting at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome with Meloni in December 2012 that starts the birth of FdI. “Let us begin, it is a courageous choice, made without a euro in your pocket like many Italians, let’s see what will happen”. But the adventure with the new party did not immediately prove easy: in 2013 Crosetto was not elected to the Senate or even to the European Parliament two years later. The return to the political arena comes in 2018, when he is re-elected to Montecitorio but immediately decides to leave. He continues to be present in the public debate with television appearances that make him the familiar face of the right.

The partnership with Giorgia Meloni

The partnership between the “giant and the child” began ten years ago – as some militants define the couple by paraphrasing a song by Ron with the now famous photo of him taking the slender Meloni in his arms on a stage in Rome for years ago, a little Benigni-Berlinguer – is now bearing fruit with the leader of the Brothers of Italy who, by virtue of the electoral result, is now more than likely waiting for Sergio Mattarella’s call to form a government. Crosetto says of her “sister of Italy” that she is a “tireless worker, capable, precise, punctual”. More: “She is reliable, I would entrust the future of my children to her.”