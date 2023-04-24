Who is José Wilfredo Ayala Alcántara, alias El Indio de Hollywood?

Reportedly born on March 14, 1967, José Wilfredo Ayala-Alcántara, aka El Indio de Hollywood, is allegedly one of the main leaders of the criminal organization MS-13, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha. Some investigations place him, in fact, as the second in command of this gang.

The attorney for the Eastern District of New York indicated that Ayala-Alcántara was one of the founding members of the Hollywood section in Los Angeles, California.

Multiple homicides, the use of false documents, the possession of war weapons, drug trafficking and numerous acts of violence against citizens and members of rival gangs are some of the crimes that are committed.

US Attorney Breon Peace indicated that the Hollywood Indian joined MS-13 when he lived in the United States.

“He was deported to El Salvador, where he rose to positions of leadership, and now he is back to face justice in the Eastern District of New York, where MS-13 has caused a great deal of violence in our communities,” Breon Peace said. , Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Three allies of the Hollywood Indian are still wanted by the FBI

The office of the attorney for the Eastern District of New York also indicated that three alleged allies of the Indian of Hollywood continue to be wanted by the FBI and other police forces in the United States.

Their names are:

1- Jorge Alexander De La Cruz: accused of narco-terrorist conspiracy (among other charges) born on November 17, 1977.

2- Juan Antonio Martinez Abrego: accused of narco-terrorist conspiracy (among other charges) born on October 7, 1980.

3- Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales: accused of narco-terrorist conspiracy (among other charges) born on December 2, 1977.