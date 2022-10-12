Listen to the audio version of the article

“I am a soldier in the hands of President Berlusconi” Licia Ronzulli said of herself when the leader of Forza Italia appointed her commissioner of Forza Italia in Lombardy, a choice that sparked violent controversy within the party, in particular in the component close to Maria Stella Gelmini (who he would then leave the Azzurri to go to the Terzo Polo di Calenda). Her attacks do not seem to worry her: “It is in the difficulties that her character is forged”, her motto.

For Ronzulli, Milanese, born in 1975, outgoing and re-elected senator, the elderly leader (“The lion roared again!” She wrote on social media the day after the September 25 policies) is now asking for an important position in the nascent center-right government . Namely: a ministry with portfolio (Health or alternatively Infrastructure). Claims rejected by the premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni to whom the case creates several difficulties in the composition of the list to be presented to Sergio Mattarella when the call from the Quirinale arrives.

From nurse to MEP

The promotion to minister would be for Ronzulli, for some time one of the people closest to the Cavaliere (“The Maradona of international politics” according to another definition of his), the new stage of a slow but inexorable climb, which began as a nurse and then physiotherapist- manager (responsible for coordinating the health professions) at the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. Hence the leap into politics that comes when “Licia” – as she writes about herself on her website speaking in the third person – feels “ready to make her professionalism and experience available to her also in the national political world“. However, her debut is postponed: in 2008 she is nominated by the People of Freedom in the Marche and she is the first of the non-elected.

The radar of the political news intercepts it for the first time on the eve of summer. On June 14, Berlusconi, as soon as he returned to Palazzo Chigi as premier, arrived by helicopter in San Pietro in Cerro, in the lower Piacenza area, to attend Ronzulli’s wedding with Renato Cerioli (that same day Berlusconi had attended another wedding ceremony, in Rome, between Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci). The two will separate two years later.

In the classroom with the newborn daughter

In the meantime, Ronzulli managed to get himself elected to the European Parliament in the 2009 elections: in September 2010 he presented himself in the plenary session, bringing his daughter Vittoria with him to the courtroom, born just 44 days ago, clutched to the chest by a “pouch”. A gesture that gives her great visibility: “Symbolically – she says – my thoughts go to the many women who cannot reconcile work and life as a mother”. In 2014 she did not succeed in re-election in Strasbourg but in the meantime her role alongside Berlusconi was consolidated until she replaced Mariarosaria Rossi as assistant to the Italian leader.