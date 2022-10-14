Listen to the audio version of the article

Graduated in Political Science at the University of Padua, Lorenzo Fontana, born in 1980 is from Verona but has lived for a long time in Brussels with his wife and daughter where, since 2013, he has woven the network of relations with Eurosceptic parties. Graduated in Political Science from the University of Padua, freelance journalist, militant of the Northern League from an early age, he was federal vice-coordinator of the Young Padani Movement and provincial deputy secretary of the Northern League of Verona. Despite his Venetian origins, he is not considered close to the governor Zaia.

The political career

After being elected city councilor in Verona, in 2009 he was elected to the European Parliament for the first time. He was re-elected in 2014 and resigned in 2018 when he was elected to the Chamber of Deputies. Since 2016 he has been Federal Deputy Secretary of the Northern League. In 2018 he was elected vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies, and from 1 June of the same year to 10 July 2019 he was Minister for Family and Disabilities of the Conte I government. From the same day to 5 September 2019 he was Minister for Affairs Europeans.

Against the multicultural society

The book “The empty cradle of civilization. At the origin of the crisis ”(preface by Matteo Salvini, of whom he is a very faithful), 2018, written jointly with Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, is a sum of Lorenzo Fontana’s political ideas, intrinsically linked to the demographic question. With a view to starting again from the family to restart the country, Fontana thinks that the “terrible demographic winter of a people cancels the future and identity, also representing the main cause of a nation’s economic decline”. that this demographic decline can be offset by immigration. On the contrary: for Fontana this is the “collapse” to which he wants to bring the left: “The left would like to compensate for the demographic decline by importing immigrants, but the multicultural society has failed”.

Traditional Catholicism

Ultra-conservative and traditionalist, he has always put his Catholic faith at the forefront of his political activity, in the front row against abortion, civil unions, the so-called gender theory, marriage between homosexuals and in defense of the Christian roots of Europe. In a conference of the Pro Vita Onlus association he said that gay marriages and the theory of gender, on the one hand, and mass immigration on the other, “aim to erase our community and our traditions”, fearing the risk of “Cancellation of our people”.

The Congress of Verona e

He had his presence discussed at the Congress of Families, held in Verona last March. The League minister was among the promoters and speakers of the event, to which the presidency of the council had denied patronage. Contrary to homogenitorial adoptions and alternative fertilization practices, Fontana also reiterated the need for a state that helps women not to abort through incentives and bonuses for the birth rate.